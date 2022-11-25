/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - BRP TO PRESENT ITS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023/

VALCOURT, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO); (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY23 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

BRP Logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the third quarter of FY23 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EST).

Third Quarter FY23 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Wednesday, November 30, at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1 (888) 396-8049 (toll-free in North America)

Event code: 42690816

Click here for international dial-in numbers

Webcast: Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Story continues

SOURCE BRP Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c2856.html