/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CALGARY/

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government, of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusivity, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, to announce funding related to a new housing initiative for women and children across Canada.

Date: May 27, 2022



Time: 10:00 AM MT Location: Please RSVP to aatrembl@cmhc.ca for location details.

