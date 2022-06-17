U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to help address health and social inequities in British Columbia/

·1 min read

VICTORIA, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for CloverdaleLangley City, will announce funding that will help address health and social inequities in British Columbia.

There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.

Date
June 17, 2022

Time
9:00 AM (PDT)

Location
The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62301148825

Passcode: 686558

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c2099.html

