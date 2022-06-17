/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to help address health and social inequities in British Columbia/
VICTORIA, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City, will announce funding that will help address health and social inequities in British Columbia.
There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.
Date
June 17, 2022
Time
9:00 AM (PDT)
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62301148825
Passcode: 686558
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c2099.html