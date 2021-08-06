/R E P E A T -- Notice to the Media - Government of Canada to announce funding to expand virtual health care services in New Brunswick/
CHARLO, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health will announce support to expand virtual health care services in New Brunswick.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date
August 6, 2021
Time
2:30 PM (ADT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Clinique Charlo Clinic
330 Chaleur St.
Charlo, N.B.
E8E 2G3
