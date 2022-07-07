/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to hold a media availability to discuss meetings in Japan/
OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability by teleconference to provide an update on his meetings with business leaders and his ministerial counterpart in Japan over the past week.
Date:
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Time:
7 pm (ET)
Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
