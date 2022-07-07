/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to hold a media availability to discuss meetings in Japan/

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability by teleconference to provide an update on his meetings with business leaders and his ministerial counterpart in Japan over the past week.

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022



Time: 7 pm (ET)

Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c6962.html