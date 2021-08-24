U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - TD Bank Group to Release Third Quarter Financial Results/

·2 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") will release its third quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available live via TD's website at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and audio webcast will feature presentations by TD executives on the Bank's financial results for the third quarter, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The presentation material referenced during the call will be available on the TD website at www.td.com/investor on August 26, 2021 by approximately 1:30 p.m. ET. A listen-only telephone line will be available at 416-641-6150 or 1-866-696-5894 (toll free) and the passcode is 2727354#.

The audio webcast will be archived at www.td.com/investor. Replay of the teleconference will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 10, 2021 by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and the passcode is 7300743#.

The presentations may contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Bank. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Therefore, forward-looking statements should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

