/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to announce new renewable energy initiative to adopt an Inuit-led approach to natural resource development in Iqaluit/

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, CanNor, and PrairiesCan, is announcing funding support in the Fall Economic Statement under the Northern REACHE Program for the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit (Hydro) Project.
Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. (ET)
Where:
Aqsarniit Hotel
1730 Federal Road
Iqaluit, Nunavut X0A 0H0
