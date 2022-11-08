/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to announce new renewable energy initiative to adopt an Inuit-led approach to natural resource development in Iqaluit/

MarketWatch

Novavax Inc. said Tuesday a late-stage trial of its vaccine targeting the COVID variant omicron supports its continued and future use as a booster. The company said the Phase 3 trial met its main strain-change endpoint. "The data demonstrate that the BA.1 vaccine candidate neutralizing responses in those not previously exposed to COVID-19 were greater than those of the prototype vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), enabling a shift to a new variant vaccine, if necessary," the company said in a statement. The