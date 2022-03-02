/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Vancouver Business and Indigenous Tourism Leaders Call on Federal Government to Urgently Remove Pre-Departure Testing for Fully Vaccinated Travellers/

Motley Fool

Riding out the storm and perhaps even adding to your positions in excellent companies is the right course of action during market downturns. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that are worth buying no matter what transpires in the next few weeks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals has performed better than most this year with the company's shares rising by about 5% since the beginning of the year vs. a nearly 10% drop for the S&P 500.