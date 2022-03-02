U.S. markets close in 5 hours

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Vancouver Business and Indigenous Tourism Leaders Call on Federal Government to Urgently Remove Pre-Departure Testing for Fully Vaccinated Travellers/

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Together with the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable, Vancouver business and Indigenous tourism leaders including tour operators, attraction owners, travel agents and industry representatives will hold a press conference in Vancouver, calling on the federal government to entirely remove pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travellers before April 1st.

Canadian Travel &amp; Tourism Roundtable Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable)
Date:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022



Time:

Remarks at 10:00 am, PST




A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.



Location:

Fairmont Pacific Rim




1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver




Emerald A Room



Media Teleconference Line:



Local: 416-764-8682




North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549




Confirmation #: 71304868

Livestream: Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c6726.html

