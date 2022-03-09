U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ALBERTA/

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary, and Arlene Adamson, Chief Executive Officer, Silvera for Seniors, for the announcement.

Date:

March 9, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM MT

Location:

Silvera Vista Apartments

2622 39 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB

Notes: A tour for media is available after the speaking portion of the announcement.

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c1426.html

