/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ALBERTA/
CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary, and Arlene Adamson, Chief Executive Officer, Silvera for Seniors, for the announcement.
Date:
March 9, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM MT
Location:
Silvera Vista Apartments
2622 39 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB
Notes: A tour for media is available after the speaking portion of the announcement.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
