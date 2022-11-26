/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to attend tour of forestry site at Cable Bay Trail/
NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
As part of her tour of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit a forestry site at Cable Bay Trail. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Time:
10:00 am (PT)
Location:
Cable Bay Trail
2705 Nicola Road
Nanaimo, British Columbia
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.
