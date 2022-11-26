U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    -1.66 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1000
    +0.5100 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,525.21
    -41.32 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to attend tour of forestry site at Cable Bay Trail/

·1 min read

NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

As part of her tour of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit a forestry site at Cable Bay Trail. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Saturday, November 26, 2022



Time:

10:00 am (PT)



Location:

Cable Bay Trail


2705 Nicola Road


Nanaimo, British Columbia



Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/26/c2408.html

Recommended Stories