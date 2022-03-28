U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

/R E P E A T - Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Robert Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia–Lambton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access.

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)

Location: Virtual

Note to media

Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.

For media participation by teleconference:

Media outlets wanting to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c6423.html

