/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Bank CEO Conference/

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on Monday, January 9, 2023. His presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor. The webcast will also be archived at the same location.

About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

