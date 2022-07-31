/R E P E A T - Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Vancouver Pride Society/
VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support the Vancouver Pride Society.
The Minister will make remarks at the TD Community Stage and then be available for media.
Event:
Minister Sajjan to announce funding to support the Vancouver Pride Society
Date:
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
TD Community Stage (west side of Sunset Beach)
