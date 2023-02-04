U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -53.10 (-2.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,435.75
    -25.58 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - First marine refuge within the Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala area in Knight Inlet is established/

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Chief John Powell (Winidi) of the Mamalilikulla First Nation, and the Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, will announce the establishment of a new marine refuge in the Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala area in Knight Inlet on the coast of British Columbia.

Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala Marine Refuge (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)
Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala Marine Refuge (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)

Date:               

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time:               

11:00 a.m. PST

Location:         

Vancouver Convention Centre, Room 201


1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

*Access to the venue:

  • On-site participation in this event is for IMPAC5-accredited media only.

  • Media must be in possession of an accreditation badge to access the venue. If you are not already registered, please allow time to obtain your badge.

*Access to the teleconference:

Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register by Saturday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. PST. A confirmation email containing instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

About IMPAC5

IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February, 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. The IMPAC5 high-level segment, the Leadership Forum (on February 9), has invited international ministers and decision makers to chart a course towards achieving the marine conservation targets negotiated as part of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Goals.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/04/c0976.html

Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina Gets First Slot in 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary Calendar

    PHILADELPHIA—The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved the most significant changes in the party’s presidential nominating process in nearly two decades, ending the tradition of starting in Iowa and instead awarding that prize to South Carolina. The changes also reduce the importance of New Hampshire, which has traditionally hosted the first primary following Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats say they will hold unapproved contests, although the DNC has the authority to strip 2024 national convention delegates, as well as access to debates and voter databases, from candidates who campaign in unsanctioned elections.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling last month — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 ways it could hurt you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Putin inventing “new type of military” after Ukraine liquidated almost his entire army

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to invent a new type of military because his entire army has nearly been liquidated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Kyrychevsky, an expert writing for the Ukrainian Defense Express military news outlet, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 3.

  • China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert

    China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.

  • General Motors Wins a Big EV Battle

    The Detroit giant may not have to lower the price of the Cadillac Lyriq, which now is eligible for the new federal EV tax credit of $7,500.

  • How Rich Is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar?

    Omar is the first Somali-American member of Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota. Learn about her finances and political life.

  • Why the massive jobs report actually isn't all that surprising

    The U.S. economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. This was the largest monthly gain since last July.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

    The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 50 years. That was also how San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saw it.

  • Forsaken ‘ghost’ ship to be sunk on the high seas, Brazilian navy says. Here’s why

    “The Brazilians seem largely to have bought her almost ‘sold as seen,’” a naval historian said.

  • Visa and Mastercard Show Once Again Why Hyperinflation Fears Are Overblown

    With inflation readings hitting levels not seen in multiple decades, rising shelter, energy, and food prices have started to negatively affect the American economy. Over the last couple of months, consumer prices have begun to stabilize, indicating that the worst of inflation may be over. Here's what hyperinflation means and why these fears are totally overblown (at least in the United States).

  • Successful ambush behind enemy lines: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy modernised tank and capture Russian marines

    In the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine and the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade have destroyed Russian equipment and captured two Russian servicemen.

  • Ratcliffe: Hunter Biden laptop was a partisan domestic 'disinformation campaign'

    EXCLUSIVE: Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Hunter Biden’s laptop was not Russian disinformation—something he made clear on behalf of the U.S. intelligence community in 2020—but told Fox News Digital on Thursday was, instead, a “domestic disinformation campaign for political reasons.”

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • Russian stormtroopers tried to break through to Bakmut, suffered losses and retreated

    On 2 February, Russian stormtroopers tried to break through the defence line of a Ukrainian border unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut; they suffered losses and retreated. Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that the occupiers were planning to get into a building and gain a foothold there.

  • Job Numbers Keep Climbing, Sinking Chances of Rate Cuts

    A half-million-plus gain in January nonfarm payrolls shocks economists, who also didn’t expect the jobless rate to slip to 3.4%. Why the Fed isn’t happy, and why the bulls also might not be.

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • Indian Government Orders Vodafone's Local JV To Convert Its Dues Worth $2B Into Equity

    The Indian government has ordered Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea to convert all the interest it owes to the government into equity in the firm. Vodafone needs to convert capital worth $2 billion into equity, TechCrunch reports. Vodafone's JV with Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's conglomerate owed the Indian government about $2 billion for spectrum and other dues. In 2021, the Indian government approved a rescue package for the debt-ridden telecom f

  • 'Canadians are safe': China apologizes after mysterious balloon strays into Canada, U.S. airspace

    A high-altitude balloon that’s been flying over a sensitive United States site, as well as a "potential" second one that’s been detected over Canada, is igniting stern talks from Ottawa to its ambassador from China.

  • Family of Filipino worker brutally murdered in Kuwait rejects employer’s ‘blood money’

    The family of the pregnant Filipino worker who was raped and murdered in Kuwait has rejected the employer’s “blood money” as settlement for the gruesome crime. The remains of Jullebee Ranara, a 35-year-old domestic helper, were found in a desert in Kuwait on Jan. 22. According to the report, Ranara was pregnant when she was raped, beaten, ran over by a car twice and burnt before she was left for dead in the desert allegedly by her employer’s 17-year-old son, who is now in the custody of Kuwaiti authorities.