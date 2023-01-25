/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Alberta to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Alberta. A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023







Time: 11:00 am (MT) / 1:00 pm (ET)







Location: George D Auger Memorial Hall (Wabasca-Desmarais Community Hall)



910 A Stony Point Road



Wabasca-Desmarais, Alberta



Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance in person or virtually or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

