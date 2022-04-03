U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +41.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    -0.0040 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6200
    +0.9320 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,443.09
    +298.99 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.53 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.42 (-0.56%)
     
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND/

·1 min read

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in PEI.

Media are invited to join The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, the Honourable Brad Trivers, provincial Minister of Social Development and Housing and Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, for the announcement.

Date:

April 4, 2022

Time:

2:15 p.m., Atlantic Daylight Time

Location:

The press conference will be live streamed at this link:


https://housingannouncement.can.chime.live/

Notes:

  • Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference:
    1-866-805-7923

  • Teleconference ID: 9978325#

SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/03/c8700.html

