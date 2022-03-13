U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T - MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN WINNIPEG/

WINNIPEG, MB, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Brent Turman, Assiniboine Credit Union, and Coral Hetherington of the Westboine Park Housing Cooperative, for the announcement.

Date:

March 14, 2022



Time:

10:00 AM CT



Location:

Westboine Park Housing
Cooperative Hall
32 Shelmerdine Drive
Winnipeg, MB

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

