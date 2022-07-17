/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Farnborough International Airshow/
OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be in the United Kingdom on July 18 and 19 to attend the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.
Dates:
Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, 2022
Location:
Farnborough Airport
The following events are open to media:
Monday, July 18, 2022
Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion
Time:
10:30 am (local time)
Location:
Canadian Pavilion
Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada
Time:
3:00 pm (local time)
Location:
Canadian Pavilion
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
CAE Announcement
Time:
10:30 am (local time)
Location:
CAE Chalet
Media Availability:
Time:
Tuesday July 19th at 7:00 pm (local time) // 2:00 pm (ET)
Location:
Teleconference
Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/17/c7037.html