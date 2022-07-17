/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Farnborough International Airshow/

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be in the United Kingdom on July 18 and 19 to attend the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

Dates: Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, 2022



Location: Farnborough Airport

Hampshire, England





The following events are open to media:

Monday, July 18, 2022

Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion

Time: 10:30 am (local time) Location: Canadian Pavilion





Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada

Time: 3:00 pm (local time) Location: Canadian Pavilion





Tuesday, July 19, 2022

CAE Announcement

Time: 10:30 am (local time) Location: CAE Chalet





Media Availability:

Time: Tuesday July 19th at 7:00 pm (local time) // 2:00 pm (ET) Location: Teleconference





Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

