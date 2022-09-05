U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make important announcement about high-speed Internet access/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022



Time:

12:30 pm (PT)



Location:

Gambier Community Centre
721 Andy's Bay Road
Gambier Island, British Columbia

 

Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

