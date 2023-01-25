/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CMHC to release latest Rental Market Report/

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 AM ET.

The report will be available in the CMHC Media Newsroom.

CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).

NEW for 2023: Data collected by CMHC will show average rent growth when rental units turn over to a new tenant. This data will provide insight on the increased affordability challenges faced by renters trying to enter the market or find new housing.

Along with a Canada wide overview, the RMR will include insights on rental housing supply, affordability, and availability in the following Canadian CMAs:

Toronto

Montreal

Vancouver

Victoria

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Hamilton

Ottawa

Quebec

Halifax

Greater Sudbury

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

Belleville

Peterborough

Windsor

St. Catharines-Niagara

London

Kingston

Gatineau

For information on this media advisory:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our experts regarding the rental markets and rental affordability in the 22 CMAs covered in the Rental Market Report.

CMHC Media Relations

media@cmhc.ca

