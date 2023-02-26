U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.98 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.60 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3090
    +1.6580 (+1.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,636.42
    +720.68 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.18 (+1.29%)
     

/R E P E A T - MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUEBEC AND CITY OF MONTREAL TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN MONTREAL/

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Québec, and the City of Montreal will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.

City of Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
City of Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and MP for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services, and Josefina Blanco, Executive Committee representative for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness and universal accessibility for the City of Montreal, Alia Hassan-Cournol, Associate Councillor to the Mayor and member responsible for Reconciliation with Aboriginal Peoples on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, and Heather Johnston, Director General of Projets Autochtones du Quebec (PAQ), for the announcement.

Date:

February 27, 2023



Time:

3:15 p.m. ET



Location:

1019-1025 rue Saint-Hubert,
Montreal

Media are invited to RSVP by contacting relationsmedias@montreal.ca.

Government of Québec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Québec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/26/c6003.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia stares into population abyss as Putin sends its young men to die

    Dmitry Nechaev bought a one-way ticket from Moscow to Tel Aviv a year ago.

  • Elon Musk Attacked by an Old And Powerful Enemy

    Ralph Nader, the consumer protection advocate, has launched a scathing charge against the billionaire he calls a "welfare king."

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Housing Market in Focus

    The National Association of Realtors reports the number of home sales based on contract signings in January, and the Conference Board publishes its February consumer-confidence index.

  • Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Lab Leak Viewed as More Likely by US Agency, WSJ SaysUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessVladimir Putin said NATO arms supplies to Ukraine make the alliance a “participant” in the conflict. It’s not a new thought, but one Russia’s presid

  • Here's how U.S. states are preparing for a potential recession

    How each state may fare on an individual basis in the event of a recession varies widely.

  • Google's news-blocking test in Canada a 'terrible mistake', says PM Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday it was a "terrible mistake" for Alphabet Inc's Google to block news content in reaction to a government bill that would compel the tech giant to pay publishers in Canada for news content. Google said this week it was testing blocking some Canadian users' access to news as a potential response to the Trudeau government's "Online News Act," which is expected to be passed into law. Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Toronto, said the blocking of news in Canada was an issue "bothering" him.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Recession Likely After Fed Rate Hikes: Ex-Fed Governor

    Numerous experts occupy both sides of the debate as to whether the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases will cause a recession. Former Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin, now a professor at Columbia University, and four other economists lean toward "yes." The others are Brandeis University Prof. Stephen Cecchetti, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli, Deutsche Bank economist Peter Hooper and NYU Prof. Emeritus Kermit Schoenholtz.

  • What is China’s peace proposal for Russia’s war against Ukraine?

    One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.

  • Conservatives Have a New Rallying Cry: Down With ESG

    A Federalist Society veteran is heading up a multimillion-dollar effort to push anti-ESG messaging and legislation.

  • Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic, Energy Department Now Says

    The Energy Department joins the FBI in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided.

  • Australia Recession Risk Rises as RBA Seen Hiking More Than Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe’s expectation of further interest-rate rises ahead has prompted economists and money markets to narrow the odds of a recession in the $1.5 trillion economy. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Lab Leak Viewed as More Likely by US Agency, WSJ SaysUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsSubprim

  • Ukraine Is the West’s War Now

    The initial reluctance of the U.S. and its allies to help Kyiv fight Russia has turned into a massive program of military assistance, which carries risks of its own.

  • Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

    Mexico is undergoing a fevered competition among states to win a potential Tesla facility in jostling reminiscent of what happens among U.S. cities and states vying to win investments from tech companies. Mexican governors have gone to loopy extremes, like putting up billboards, creating special car lanes or creating mock-ups of Tesla (TSLA) ads for their states. Nothing is announced, and the frenzy is based mainly on Mexican officials saying Tesla boss Elon Musk will have an upcoming phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

  • Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

    Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plunging to 600,000 to the dollar for the first time as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal continued to roil the economy. Many have seen their life savings evaporate as the local currency has deteriorated. Inflation reached 53.4% in January, up from 41.4% two years ago, according to Iran's statistics center.

  • Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor. Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

  • U.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed

    The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement its engineers worked alongside Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed Martin to develop "mitigations for a rare system phenomenon involving harmonic resonance to develop a path forward for safe operation of the F135 in flight". "The actions the government and industry team are taking will ensure incorporation of mitigation measures that will fully address/resolve this rare phenomenon in impacted F135 engines," it added.

  • Student loans: Will law or politics win in Biden’s loan forgiveness lawsuits?

    As the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week on legality of the president’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Education Department (ED), borrower advocates, and supporters of cancellation remain confident the law is on their side and litigation should result in a victory.

  • Trump strategist Steve Bannon sued by his former lawyers for more than $480,000 in unpaid bills

    Bannon is being sued by a Manhattan law firm that defended him in several high-profile legal battles. It says it also assisted Bannon in securing a January 2021 pardon from then-President Donald Trump. .

  • What you need to know about Tuesday’s student-debt relief Supreme Court showdown

    ‘The stakes are actually quite large’: Up to $20,000 in student-debt relief per borrower will be on line this week.