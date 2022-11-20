U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne travelling to Japan and South Korea/

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit Japan and South Korea from November 21 to 25, where he will meet with business and industry leaders in key sectors, including cleantech, automotive, electric vehicle batteries, and semiconductors.

In Japan, Minister Champagne will lead the Canadian delegation to the annual summit of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, taking place in Tokyo from November 21 to 22.

In South Korea, the Minister will be accompanied by a delegation of Canadian businesses, including E3 Lithium, Electra Battery Materials, Nano One, Martinrea International, Zentek and Stingray. While in Seoul, he will also deliver a keynote speech at an event hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).

Minister Champagne will hold a media availability via teleconference on the final day of his trip to provide an update on his meetings.

Media callback

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022 (Korean Time) / Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Eastern Time)

Time: 7:00 am (KT) / 5:00 pm (ET)

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

FKI event

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022 (KT) / Thursday, November 24, 2022 (ET)

Time: 10:00 am (KT) / 8:00 pm (ET)

Location:
FKI Tower conference centre
24, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, South Korea

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance at the event.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/20/c3747.html

