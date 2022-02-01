U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.91
    +0.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,168.41
    +36.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,218.30
    -21.59 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.34
    +12.89 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.93
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6800
    -0.4440 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,749.32
    +231.98 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.15
    +7.14 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

R-Three Technologies, Inc. Appoints William Benson Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
R-Three Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RRRT

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: RRRT) (R3T) has appointed William Benson Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“As R-Three Technologies enters this new era of leadership, I am confident in William’s ability to move the company forward,” said outgoing R3T CEO Stan Kolaric. “William brings extensive beverage industry experience, insights and vision that will drive R-Three Technologies elevation to new heights.” Stan Kolaric will remain Chairman of the Board of R3T.

Entrepreneur William Benson is known as the founder of Billionaires Row, a global luxury brand that designs, develops and markets luxury goods for the modern trendsetting and affluent customer. The brand also includes champagne, cognac and water products that are sold globally through major retailers. Notably, the founding of Billionaires Row made Benson the world’s only Black champagne owner. Benson specializes in negotiating and structuring complex business transactions leveraging his extensive network of media and technology industry relationships to help clients gain visibility, build strategic alliances and successfully bring their products to market.

“I’m honored to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of R-Three Technologies and am excited to start this journey with the team,” said Benson. “The company has done incredible work with Stan at the helm, and I am looking forward to what’s to come for the organization.”

Benson’s hiring comes after R3T’s significant growth and talent expansion in both 2020 and 2021. During this time, the company reduced debt and made numerous high-profile talent additions including Lance Davis, President of R3T and formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers; Peter Van Brunt, J.D., COO and former General Counsel Solar Records; and Keith Hastings, CFO, former VP Business Development Wells Fargo amongst numerous others. The company also added Independent Director Bruce Langer of the Langer Juice Company.

R3T is focused on becoming a powerhouse in the Food & Beverage industry by producing innovative wellness & performance enhancement products to unlock the optimization of the body’s science. The company recently created three new divisions including Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness and Technology. Each division strategically supports our overall strategy for achieving cost-effective marketing campaigns and accessible point of purchase opportunities for their wellness products.

In addition to Billionaires Row, Benson also serves as president of the Crypto Currency and NFT division of VirtualCons and was previously a Senior Manager at Tyche Capital Fund, a private asset management firm with more than $2 billion under management.

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R-Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven board focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show tremendous potential in developing and manufacturing food and drink products. The company is currently pursuing their options with a successful juice company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

For Information, contact: info@r3tinc.com

Contact: William Benson

Email: william@r3tinc.com

Website: www.r3tgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes several forward-looking statements that reflect Management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, and “continue” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forwarding look statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC Markets with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations.


Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • AMC stock surges after upbeat revenue guidance

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beyond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC stock surging after upbeat revenue guidance.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record high

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc projected 2022 revenue above market expectations and doled out its biggest dividend boost on Tuesday, as the logistics giant posted record annual earnings on the back of a pandemic-driven surge in online shopping and labor shortages. UPS stock jumped 16% to a record high of $233.72 a share, as the company capped 2021 with double-digit revenue growth across all units and consolidated operating margins touching 14-year highs. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the world's largest parcel delivery service adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Better Cloud Stock: ServiceNow vs. Snowflake

    ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both high-growth cloud stocks that have stumbled as rising inflation and higher interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. Over the past two months, ServiceNow's stock price declined nearly 20%, while Snowflake's stock price slumped more than 30%. ServiceNow and Snowflake both break down silos and simplify tasks for large companies with their cloud-based subscription services.

  • Want 142% to 227% Returns This Year? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    Unfortunately, the market has given up some of those gains in 2022, as uncertainty surrounding high inflation and rising interest rates has sparked a selling spree. For instance, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan recently raised his price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) stock to $130, implying 142% upside. Likewise, Naved Khan of Truist Securities has a price target of $88 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying 227% upside.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?

    On that note, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) develops minimally invasive medical-aesthetics devices that can provide similar effects to laser skin treatments and even plastic surgery. Its aesthetics hardware might be able to steal market share from multiple competing techniques, as it's far easier for customers to commit to a less-invasive beauty treatment performed under local anesthesia than it is to commit to undergoing highly invasive plastic surgery. Plus, the stock's valuation is currently quite reasonable, which might leave investors wondering what the catch is.