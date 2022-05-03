U.S. markets closed

R-Zero Named a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Idea

·3 min read

Providing solutions to make buildings healthier and keep people safer, R-Zero's industry-leading tech honored for innovation in wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to drive forward a safer, more sustainable and effective approach to healthier buildings, biosafety tech company, R-Zero, was named among the list of honorees in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that support the growth of positive social innovation and tackle social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform continuously collects data about how a space is being used, and uses that data to quantify risk with advanced risk modeling. Then a network of connected devices automatically works to mitigate risk in the air or on surfaces. Real-time data streaming provides advanced analytics and actionable insights based on how spaces are actually being used. The platform is being used across many industries, including education, hospitality, healthcare, senior care and in offices and workspaces, helping to provide safer shared spaces for hundreds of thousands of people.

"R-Zero is proud to be at the forefront of this new era; we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-engineer the built environment to promote and prioritize human health and productivity. The buildings where we spend 90% of our lives should not only be smart and sustainable, but they should actively work to keep us healthy too – that's exactly what our technology exists to do," said Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is honored to receive this distinction from Fast Company for our innovation as we focus on making a difference today with an eye toward a healthier world tomorrow."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/HAX; Mayo Clinic; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

