U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,003.35
    +30.46 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,044.59
    +63.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.82
    +206.95 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.03
    +26.52 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.43
    +0.27 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    +13.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    -0.0570 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5620
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,208.64
    +286.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.80
    +1.64 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,745.06
    +31.43 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

R1 Indoor Karting Debuts TimeZone®, a Unique, Interactive Gaming Experience

·2 min read

The First Venue Of Its Kind In Rhode Island

LINCOLN, R.I., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R1 Indoor Karting, one of the nation's fastest indoor karting centers, has expanded their amenities once again. Following the 2019 opening of their axe throwing venue, Axe Bar, R1 Indoor Karting is excited to bring a first-ever unique time machine game, TimeZone, to their already thrilling venue. TimeZone is a completely new and unique form of entertainment, and its first US location is now open in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Jungle Temple Room
Jungle Temple Room

At 5,300 square feet, TimeZone is the world's biggest time machine gaming experience, featuring a long spacecraft-like hallway that connects 25 different rooms, called 'portals'. Each portal is unique and represents different times periods ranging from the distant past to the far-off future, making it the perfect place for those who want to escape the current day and age and travel through time.

The 25 portals provide exhilarating, mind-bending and adrenaline-pumping games that test both the mind and body. All challenges are timed and some require intellect while others require physical strength, flexibility or other skill sets, and can only be completed with teamwork. The highest scoring teams to complete portals within TimeZone become the team to beat or better known as Key Masters, and earn eternal bragging rights – until they are beat, of course.

TimeZone is the perfect place for people of all ages and all skill sets to enjoy themselves for a number of occasions, including birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate and team building events, date nights, and/or a fun evening with family or friends. Players ages 13 and below must be accompanied by an adult.

TimeZone's recommended play time is 1.5 hours for the entire experience, however sessions of one or two hours are also available. The ideal team size is two to five people to complete all challenges.

In addition to the R1 Indoor Karting track, TimeZone and Axe Bar, the facility is also now home to a large arcade for countless hours of family fun, as well as the popular Rhode Island burrito restaurant, The Burrito Bowl. 'Burrito Bowl Re-Fuel' offers a concession stand-like restaurant on their second floor for patrons to enjoy in between TimeZone, Karting, Axe Throwing, Gaming and more.

www.facebook.com/timezoneri
www.instagram.com/timezoneri

CONTACT:

MEGAN MCGUINNESS


MCGUINNESS MEDIA & MARKETING


MEGAN@MCGUINNESSMEDIA.COM | 401-773-7711

Pirates Attack Room
Pirates Attack Room
Server Heist Room
Server Heist Room
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r1-indoor-karting-debuts-timezone-a-unique-interactive-gaming-experience-301260803.html

SOURCE R1 Indoor Karting

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn’s Profit Misses Estimates as Pivot to Cars Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. warned that component shortages could persist till 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.The assembler of most of the world’s iPhones follows fellow electronics giants that have in recent months suggested a global shortage of semiconductors could be more severe than anticipated, disrupting production of everything from cars to phones. Hon Hai made its projection, which didn’t specify the extent of the hit to its revenue, after reporting quarterly profit that disappointed investors. Its shares slid as much as 3.9% Wednesday.Samsung this month became the largest technology giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry, the first to get hit because car companies underestimated a post-Covid surge in global orders. Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-expected deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and mobile devices.Chairman Young Liu said that shortages appear to be growing worse and could last into next year. While Hon Hai is Apple Inc.’s most important production partner, he didn’t specify how or whether the iPhone maker would be affected. But he said that, based on what he’d read, the deficit may extend into 2022.“The impact of shortages in the first two months of the quarter have not been too obvious, because our customers are major companies,” Liu said on a conference call. “Still we are seeing some gradual changes and are monitoring the situation cautiously. Our expectations are that there won’t be a big impact, under 10%.”See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsHon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group, said net income for the quarter ended December declined 3.7% to NT$46 billion ($1.6 billion), slightly below the NT$50.2 billion average of analyst estimates.Earnings in the previous three months had been driven mainly by new smartphones from Apple, and as demand for home computing equipment remained elevated. But the Taiwanese assembler is casting around for new growth drivers a year into the pandemic and it’s identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry, joining a rush of technology firms seeking a foothold in auto manufacturing ahead of Apple’s own smart vehicle efforts.Revenue in the three months ended December rose 15% to NT$2 trillion, reflecting contributions from the iPhone 12 series, whose launch last year had been delayed due to Covid-19, previously disclosed figures showed. Sales of all business lines likely grew in the first quarter, the company said in a presentation earlier this month, when it revealed record monthly sales for February.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysHon Hai’s sales growth in 2021 may still accelerate to about 7% from 0.3% in 2020, in our opinion, despite its shipments still being delayed by component shortages for the next six months. The sales increase will be driven by strong iPhone and Macbook demand and continuing work-from-home and remote-learning trends.-- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the researchIn recent months, Foxconn has entered into partnerships with an array of carmakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc. to boost its automotive capabilities. Two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter, while an electric bus may be launched around the same time, Liu said in February.Its MIH Alliance for vehicles counted more than 1,300 partners as of March 29, the company said Tuesday. Over the next two months, it may announce new tie-ups for batteries, while seeking new partners for areas like electronic controls and integrated circuits, Liu said.Read more: IPhone Maker Foxconn to Help Launch Electric Cars This YearAnnual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated this month. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih, who lifted their price target for the stock by 29% to NT$168. Shares of Hon Hai have gained more than 80% in the past year, reaching a 40-month high last week.(Updates with share slide in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cash-Flooded Muni Market Beats Treasuries by Most Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Mom and pop investors are helping the municipal-debt market stand firm in the face of broader fixed-income pain in 2021.State and local debt is poised to outperform U.S. Treasuries by the most in any quarter since 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. While municipals have been pressured by the selloff in Treasuries -- they’re on pace for a 0.3% quarterly loss -- the flood of cash coming in has helped the market avoid a major slump. Treasuries, in comparison, are down 4.2%.Muni funds have pulled in a net $26.18 billion this year through the week ended March 24, according to Refinitiv Lipper data that include municipal exchange-traded funds. State and local-debt ETFs alone are poised for their second-best quarter of inflows on record, reaping about $5.1 billion this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. Meanwhile, there’s been an outflow of around $1.3 billion from government-focused ETFs during the period, mainly consisting of Treasuries, the data show.Bonds have tumbled in 2021, driving Treasury yields to the highest in more than a year, amid expectations for a rapid economic recovery. But the money flowing into state and local debt is providing a cushion. Barclays Plc strategists said in a March 26 note that mutual funds’ large “cash buffers” would likely limit a selloff, because the funds are ready to step in and start buying if yields rise to more attractive levels.“We’ve had such ridiculously high fund inflows,” said Peter Block, head of municipal strategy at Ramirez & Co., who said he expects the demand to continue.The bonds are luring investors because of their status as a haven where defaults are rare. They also pay interest that’s tax-free, which is appealing at a time when the Biden administration is discussing tax increases. It also helps that wealthy Americans -- some of the core buyers of municipals -- have grown richer during the pandemic, which could be driving some of the demand.“There’s a lot of money that needs to be put to work,” said Jason Ware, managing director at 280 CapMarkets. The influx of cash has meant that new deals are being gobbled up in the primary market and there are few sellers, Ware said.When municipals do see short periods of underperformance, investors are jumping in, he said.“It seems like buyers are kind of waiting to pounce on any of that,” Ware said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Despite the Rally, Gold Still on Track for Steep Quarterly Loss

    Gold tends to strengthen when the dollar weakens because the metal is a dollar-denominated asset, making it less-expensive for foreign buyers.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Weighing $1 Billion-Plus U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with advisers on the first-time share sale, which could take place as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said. An offering could value J&T Express at about $5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company is considering a new funding round after it recently raised $300 million, one of the people said.J&T Express could potentially challenge telecommunications tower operator PT Indosat as the biggest U.S. listing by an Indonesian company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Indosat raised $1.05 billion in an IPO in 1994. If successful, J&T Express would also be the first Indonesian firm to list in New York since 2019.Details of J&T Express’s IPO including size and timeline could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. A representative for J&T Express declined to comment.Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Jet Lee and Tony Chen, J&T Express has since expanded into countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and China, according to its website. The courier has more than 350,000 employees and recently launched an air freighter in Tangerang.J&T Express counts among its partners Indonesia’s e-commerce firms PT Tokopedia and Bukalapak.com and Shopee, a unit of Singapore-based Sea Ltd.Demand for logistics and warehouses have been turbo-charged by the pandemic as customers increasingly switch to online shopping. Delivery service providers are particularly needed in Indonesia as its population of 267 million is spread across about 7,000 islands.Read more: PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&AFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Revises SPAC Rules in Bid to Lure Blank-Check Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog plans to revise disclosure rules for blank-check firms by the summer, which could help remove a key obstacle to their taking off in the U.K. market.The Financial Conduct Authority said it will shortly be consulting on changes to listing rules that will align its regulations closer to markets like New York and Amsterdam, according to a statement Wednesday. The additional disclosure and redemption protections, the FCA said, will then no longer require such companies to suspend their listing when they announce an acquisition.London has missed out on the boom for SPACs that has swept Wall Street, Amsterdam and beyond, with $83 billion raised last year alone. More recently, the market has faltered amid worries about a bubble; an index of SPAC listings has fallen by about a fifth since its February high.U.K. markets have been stymied by rules requiring these cash shells to pause trading their shares once they have found a business to acquire, to shield investors from price jolts while the deal is done.“The consultation will consider the structural features and enhanced disclosure, including a minimum market capitalization and a redemption option for investors,” the FCA said in the statement. “Where such protections are in place, we consider that the existing presumption of suspension of the listing for such companies at the point of announcement of an acquisition target is no longer required.”The move is part of wide-ranging reforms intended to boost the attractiveness of London after Brexit. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the government will act quickly to boost London’s standing among investors, saying in a statement this month that “we’re determined to enhance this reputation now we’ve left the EU.”The consultation will be open for a four week period, the FCA said. It said it would aim to make the new rules or guidance by early summer.(Updates with SPAC index in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Bond Traders Gird for More Pain After Biggest Loss Since 1980

    (Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s excited about the prospects for a sharp economic recovery as increasing numbers of Americans get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Well, almost everyone -- holders of U.S. Treasuries have serious reasons for concern. The debt is capping its worst quarter since 1980, when former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was trying to break inflation by sending rates soaring. And with the economy returning to normal, investors are bracing for higher yields and even more losses to come.The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index sank 4.25% in the three months to March 31, as the bonds came under pressure after the Democrats took the Senate in January and paved the way for a surprisingly large $1.9 trillion spending program championed by President Joe Biden. Add the U.S.’s accelerated vaccine rollout and the Fed’s reluctance to push back against higher yields, and you get a selloff that drove the 10-year rate to the highest since January 2020.Traders and investors see this dynamic extending into the second quarter -- and the rest of the year -- as the Biden administration seeks yet another multi-trillion dollar spending plan and further speeds vaccine deployment. However, the pace of the losses should be more contained, even as the specter of volatility looms.In the first quarter, the market was “firing off on all cylinders when it came to the trajectory toward higher yields, because you had a pathway toward improving fundamentals,” Subareas Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said. “I definitely see the case for a steady rise in yields from here on.”Yields on the 10-year climbed more than 80 basis points during the quarter, peaking at 1.77% on March 30, an astonishing about-face after hitting a historic low of 0.31% in March 2020. The 30-year bond had a similar story. While the quarterly jump for both tenors was higher in 2016, the historically low starting point this time set the stage for bigger losses as yields rose.Meanwhile, the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, a gauge of investor expectations for the pace of annual consumer price gains over the next decade, climbed 39 basis points over the quarter and at one point reached as high as 2.37%, a level unseen since 2013.Yet, while that points to inflation running hot enough for the Fed to reach its 2% target, it’s still a far cry from the kinds of forces former boss Volcker sought to tame around four decades ago. And with the Fed’s target range for overnight rates solidly anchored near zero, and its quantitative easing program continuing apace, the picture in short-term yields and monetary conditions is vastly different.Priced In Already?By now, investors have largely priced in much of the encouraging news, so this type of “very disorderly” selloff is likely to abate in the second quarter, according to Bank of America strategist Ralph Axel. The risk is that the upbeat expectations about the recovery haven’t fully materialized yet, opening the door to possible shocks along the way.“The range of outcomes is still very wide,” Axel said. “We’re talking about the darkest depths of the recession or one of the biggest possible growth years we’ve had in decades. We’re kind of teetering between those two possibilities.”Bond investors are also likely to continue challenging the Fed’s resolve, Rajappa said. The most recent phase of the selloff has been led by five- to 10-year notes, which suggests investors are pricing in a more near-term removal of accommodation. Bank of America expects intermediates to underperform as rates continue to climb, Axel said.A slew of Wall Street analysts see the 10-year ending 2021 at around 2%, but there’s potential for a move closer to 2.2% given the expected strong economic recovery, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Peter Palfrey said. The speed limit on the U.S. economy has increased, meaning the Fed might need to raise its policy rate beyond 2.5%, which would portend higher yields. However, potential tax hikes to pay for the upcoming spending package could impede growth and temper the ascent, he added.(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 EV Stocks, Says Analyst Following Conference

    Investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing, the next industry that will bring the great returns. Predicting what stock sector will blast off is an inexact science, at best; but like politics, stocks run downstream from culture. And right now, culture is all-in for clean energy and electric cars. Observing the electric vehicle (EV) stock sector for Colliers Securities is industry expert Michael Shlisky. Shlisky had an opportunity last week to meet virtually with management from numerous EV companies, in Colliers’ Spring Alternative Transportation Conference, giving him a chance to sharpen his view of the sector. EV stocks have dropped significantly in the past six weeks. However, Shlisky believes this "may be the perfect time for investors to test the waters for stocks that may have fallen too far, too fast…" The analyst added, "In our view, institutional investors who have been circling the sector may finally be able to take a fresh look, with valuations much lower in recent weeks.” Even though Shlisky sees current conditions offering an opening for investors to buy in at attractive valuations, he does note that the EV sector is likely to continue to face challenges in the near term. He recommends a two-year time frame for investors in the sector – and goes on to note several EV stocks that that investors should consider. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest details on three of Shlisky’s stock picks; let’s take a look at them, and find out what brought this analyst to these stocks. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) The first EV stock we're looking at is Arcimoto, an Oregon-based EV maker specializing in a line it calls the Fun Electric Vehicle, or FUV. The FUV is Arcimoto’s flagship design, a three-wheel vehicle that seats two in a tandem arrangement, boats a top speed of 75 miles per hour and a 102 mile range on a single charge. The vehicle is designed for short-range, casual driving, or a mid-range regular commute to and from work. Arcimoto is taking orders for FUV, and the vehicle is already available on the West Coast and in Florida. In addition to the FUV, Arcimoto markets variants of the vehicle built on the same chassis and dual-motor front wheel drive design. The chief variants are the Deliverator, a light delivery truck specialized for the urban landscape, and the Rapid Responder, marketed to fire departments and emergency medical services. The Rapid Responder’s key selling point is directly related to the vehicle’s small size and maneuverability – it can reach places where large emergency trucks cannot, making it likely to be the ‘first on the scene.’ Arcimoto has unveiled a motorcycle-inspired Roadster model for customer orders. Arcimoto’s shares have seen their ups and downs – and all in recent months. The company’s stock grew an astounding 721% in 2020, and then gained another 177% to reach its peak – and all-time high – in early February of this year. Since then, the stock has slipped 64%, leading investors to ask, ‘What gives?’ The explanations are actually simple; in Wall Street’s general view, FUV gained dramatically last year when the EV sector as a whole did well, and gave back some of those gains when the combination of inflation worries, rising Treasury bond yields, and questions about how to value equities during the pandemic recovery put downward pressure on markets in February and March. Shlisky sees potential for Arcimoto – in fact, it is one of his ‘top picks’ in the sector – for both the near and mid-term, with a focus on the eponymous Fun Vehicle. He notes that Florida is seeing early success with the FUV. “Congruent with the numerous happy social-media posts we have noted in recent weeks, FUV is shipping to Florida in earnest. Management noted that another truck full of vehicles was en route as we spoke at the conference. Given the significant number of tourist attractions, closed-village communities, campuses and golf facilities, Florida is a leading pre-order state for FUV. The company plans multiple physical locations in the state, including rental fleets,” Shlisky noted. Of the company’s overall position, the analyst adds, “We can expect ongoing improvements in the production rate this year, scaling up to the new r-AMP facility and full-scale assembly capabilities next year.” Based on all of the above, Shlisky rates Arcimoto shares a Buy, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 57% share appreciation this year. (To check out Shlisky’s track record, click here) Overall, there are two reviews on record for FUV, and they are evenly split Buy and Hold. This makes for a Moderate Buy consensus view, and the average price target of $14 implies a 6% upside from the trading price of $13.23. (See FUV stock analysis on TipRanks) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles represents a company vying for a similar niche to Arcimoto. The company markets a single-seat commuter EV, designed for the urban market and featuring an 80 mile per hour top speed, a 100 mile range, and three-wheel configuration. The chassis comes with more automotive-traditional body work than the FUV, a door on either side of the vehicle, and trunk for cargo stowage. The Solo vehicle is available for pre-order, but ElectraMeccanica has not yet begun deliveries. The company has selected Phoenix, Arizona as the location for a proposed factory complex, that will include light vehicle assembly along with battery pack and power electrics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica is also starting to diversify the product line, with a pair of two-seat vehicles. These are the Tofino sports car and the Electric Roadster. Both feature more traditional automotive styling than the Solo, as well as significantly higher performance and range per charge. Like the Solo, both are available for pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica remains a truly speculative investment; the company has yet to report more than $250,000 in quarterly revenues. At the end of the 2020, the company reported using $10.5 million in cash for operations, up from $3.6 million the year-ago quarter. However, the company also reported having $129.5 million in cash on hand as of December 31; this is a dramatic improvement from the $8.6 million reported one year earlier. The company has plans to begin vehicle deliveries later this year. In his review of SOLO shares, Shlisky focuses on the upcoming vehicle deliveries as the major catalyst for ElectraMeccanica. “SOLO reiterated that it expects to make its first retail deliveries in 2021, most likely vehicles manufactured by the company's Chinese partner. The company also continues to roll out retail locations (20 in operation or announced, in total) to generate test-drives and incremental reservations…. SOLO has finally made its choice to build its assembly facility in Arizona; what we did not expect was its first official micro-mobility announcement at the same time. That said, this was something we had expected, given the SOLO model's place between a moped and an automobile, both of which are widely rented,” the analyst wrote. At the bottom line, Shlisky says simply, “The stock has been volatile, but we would stick with it as initial deliveries begin to reach driveways.” In line with those comments, Shlisky gives SOLO a Buy rating. His $7.50 price target implies an upside of ~60% in the next 12 months. Like the Colliers analyst, the rest of the Street is bullish on SOLO. 3 Buy ratings compared to no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $8.92, the average price target is more aggressive than Shlisky's and implies upside potential of ~90%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks) Forum Merger III (FIII) Last but not least is Forum Merger III, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is in the late stages of the merger business combination process with Electric Last Mile Solutions. ELMS is an EV maker based in Troy, Michigan, not far from the Detroit heart of the US automotive industry. Electric Last Mile is working on an urban delivery van, a light cargo vehicle with 170 cubic feet of cargo space, a 150 mile range per charge – and a short 2-hour span for full charging. ELMS’ EV van is specifically designed to compete with class 1 gas-powered delivery vans. While it has a shorter range than the combustion vehicles, it does boast a larger cargo space than the leading gas-powered van. In addition, the ELMS vehicle comes with an on-board over-the-air digital connection, allowing fleet managers to collect real-time data on vehicle routing, tracking, and efficiency. The Urban Delivery Vehicles are available for pre-orders. While ELMS has not begun vehicle deliveries yet, it has acquired the production capacity it needs to meet anticipated demand. The company has a 675,000 square foot factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is ramping production capability to 100,000 commercial vehicles per year. The company has plans to begin production on the first 45,000 orders by the end of 3Q21. As mentioned above, Forum Merger III will be taking ELMS public. The merger was announced in December; when complete, the combined entity will take the name Electric Last Mile Solutions, and list on the NASDAQ with ‘ELMS’ as the ticker symbol. The combination will produce a company worth $1.4 billion, and is expected to generate $379 million in funds available for operations and growth. The upcoming SPAC merger got the attention of Colliers’ Shlisky, who describes ELMS as another of his ‘top picks’ in the EV space. “ELMS is one of the more-promising EV-CV stories this year... ELMS plans to launch a Class 1-2 delivery vehicle in 2021… assembled from kits at its already-built Indiana facility,” Shlisky opined. Shlisky goes on to outline the advantages of the vehicle, and its potential for future profitability: “[Its] Class 1-2 product has the same upfront cost as incumbent ICE vehicles, yet offers 35% or more cargo space, plus savings on fuel and maintenance from there. Following a 2020 in which US e-commerce activity increased over 30% and van production was down 15%, along with the exit of three important competitor models (10% share) in 2020-2021, there is a dire need for capacity and ELMS appears uniquely poised to fill that need, if execution is strong on the launch timeline. In our view, it all adds up to one of the more-promising EV-CV ideas.” Based on these comments, Shlisky recommends Buying FIII before the merger. His price target on the stock is $13, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. All in all, FIII has a small, but vocal camp of bullish analysts. Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, both rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of ~81%, the stock's 12-month consensus target price stands at $18.(See FIII stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.

  • Home Sales Could Keep Falling. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

    Pending home sales fell 10.6% in February from January, the biggest month-over-month decline since April 2020. The drop could signal further declines ahead for in existing home sales.

  • U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The justices, in a unanimous decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, sided with Facebook in its appeal of a lower court ruling that revived the lawsuit alleging that the text messages violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), a 1991 law that sought to curb telemarketing abuse by banning most unauthorized robocalls.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Cramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2

    As the second quarter kicks off, CNBC host Jim Cramer has cautioned against investing in tech and healthcare stocks. What Happened: Cramer said he is bullish on industrial and bank stocks and advised investors to focus on the boom-and-bust cyclical stocks amid a booming economy. “As the second quarter gets rolling, I think this market will become even kinder to the industrials and ... the banks and even less hospitable to tech and health care,” Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money" show. Cramer touted steel products supplier Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) as a likely winner in the second quarter. See also: Best Growth Stocks Right Now According to Cramer, the company is putting up numbers that are attracting money from big fund investors who are shifting away from tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW). The shares of all the four tech companies are down in a range of 5% to 14% for the year-to-date period. Cleveland-Cliffs’ stock jumped almost 17% in Wednesday’s trading session after the company provided updated financial guidance for the first and second quarters as well as for fiscal 2021. The company will announce its first-quarter earnings results on April 22. Money managers are interested in companies that can deliver the biggest upside surprises and are not bothered about the most exciting long-term growth stories, according to Cramer. He also noted that higher inflation as the economy gains momentum could be devastating for stocks of companies that may represent future growth. See Also: Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cleveland-Cliffs Why It Matters: U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, the last day of the first quarter. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. However, Cramer called the Nasdaq Composite’s advance a “countertrend rally.” While tech stocks gained strongly last year amid the pandemic, investors are now shifting focus to recovery and cyclical stocks amid increased optimism about government spending and Covid vaccinations. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Nominated To The Board Of Miss Universe Parent EndeavorTesla To Miss Street Estimate On Q1 Deliveries But Don't Be Alarmed, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ‘ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist’ in stock market, warns Morningstar analyst

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund has had a rough March after a scintillating stretch for the once-highflying exchange-traded fund, but there may be more gut-wrenching volatility in store for ETF, according to at least one analyst, who cautions investors to be wary.

  • Warren Buffett’s firm is proposing an $8 billion boondoggle to prevent the next Texas blackout

    If you had to come up with a way to protect Texas from the next big freeze, this wouldn't be it.

  • Riot Blockchain Records 460% Rise In Bitcoin Hashing Capacity: What You Need To Know

    Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. What Happened: The company said that it more-than-doubled the number of BTC it held on its balance sheet at 1,078 BTC as of Dec. 31, as compared to 514 BTC on the same date a year earlier. BTC traded 0.43% higher at $59,127.58 making Riot’s holdings worth nearly $63.74 million at press time. Riot reported an increase in mining revenues by 116% to $5.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the preceding quarter. The company minted 303 BTC now worth $17.91 million in Q4, an increase of 36% over the Q3 figure of 222 BTC ($13.08 million at press time). Riot said the increase in minting was driven primarily by “the increase in the Company’s hash rate combined with network hash rate and adjustments in network difficulty.” View more earnings on $BTC Hash rate implies the total computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain such as one that underpins Bitcoin. Total mining revenue in 2020 was $12 million, which is a 78% year-on-year increase compared to the $6.7 million figure recorded in 2019. Net income on a GAAP basis during Q4 2020 was $3.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the same period in 2019. In Q3 2020 Riot reported a loss of $1.7 million. Why It Matters: Riot said it is “amplifying” its growth initiatives which will drive further growth for the company including raising the U.S.-based share of the bitcoin mining landscape. Riot shares have rallied 213.5% since the year began and 6,793.1% on a net basis over one year. Several other BTC-related companies have also seen shares spike in March including Sos Ltd (NYSE: SOS) and Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN). Read Next: Bitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single Day See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today?What's Happening With XRP (Ripple) Cryptocurrency Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks Climb to All-Time Highs on Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs as increased stimulus in the world’s largest economy fueled optimism about the global recovery. Oil gained as OPEC and allies prepared to debate production cuts in an online meeting.The benchmark S&P 500 Index rallied past 4,000 for the first time as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion spending plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. Technology shares led the rally, with investors again favoring growth over value stocks. Treasuries rebounded after the worse quarter in decades.“The economic data is only starting to improve now,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at London-based City Index. Breaking 4,000 on the S&P is “going to boost sentiment surrounding stocks to actually push on higher.”Traders are jockeying for position before the Easter weekend after data showed U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months, while initial jobless claims unexpectedly increased. Biden’s ambitious plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure has added to the growth outlook, even though Republican opposition to the plan raises questions about how much can actually be delivered.“Before you worry about inflation, there’s reflation and I think that’s the main theme in the market,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. Microsoft Corp. climbed for a second day as the company’s multibillion-dollar deal to build customized versions of its HoloLens goggles for the U.S. Army moved forward. Western Digital Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. increased after a report the two companies are individually exploring a potential deal for Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp.Investors remain focused on inflation risk as central banks reassert their commitment to low interest rates. Traders for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as lockdowns in France and Canada’s Ontario province.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierThe Stoxx Europe 600 gauge headed for the longest streak of weekly gains this year. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares rose for the first time in three days, with Hong Kong leading gains, after data signaled a pick-up in regional manufacturing. The emerging-market equity benchmark rebounded from Wednesday’s losses.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.