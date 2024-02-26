R1 RCM Holders Explore Take Private of Health-Care IT Firm

(Bloomberg) -- The owners of R1 RCM Inc. have discussed taking the health-care technology firm private.

New Mountain Capital LLC and TCP-ASC, an investment vehicle jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance, have been in talks in recent weeks about a range of options for R1, including a potential cash offer of $13.75 per share for all its outstanding stock, according to a filing on Monday.

Shares in R1 have fallen more than a fifth in New York trading over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of about $4.7 billion. The stock closed at $11.10 on Friday.

Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any transaction, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Mountain holds 32.4% of R1, while TowerBrook owns 29.6%, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

R1 is a so-called revenue cycle management company, which helps health-care providers get paid for the services they offer. It generated 50% of its revenue from Ascension, one of the biggest private health-care systems in the US, and Intermountain Healthcare, in the nine months through September, according to a regulatory filing.

