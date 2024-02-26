Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,091.11
    +2.31 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,203.40
    +71.87 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,035.47
    +38.65 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,026.41
    +9.72 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    +0.49 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.00
    -13.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.45 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2800
    +0.0200 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2683
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7430
    +0.3030 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,663.30
    +970.66 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.61
    -16.67 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.01 (+0.35%)
     

R1 RCM Holders Explore Take Private of Health-Care IT Firm

Michelle F. Davis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The owners of R1 RCM Inc. have discussed taking the health-care technology firm private.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New Mountain Capital LLC and TCP-ASC, an investment vehicle jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance, have been in talks in recent weeks about a range of options for R1, including a potential cash offer of $13.75 per share for all its outstanding stock, according to a filing on Monday.

Shares in R1 have fallen more than a fifth in New York trading over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of about $4.7 billion. The stock closed at $11.10 on Friday.

Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any transaction, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Mountain holds 32.4% of R1, while TowerBrook owns 29.6%, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

R1 is a so-called revenue cycle management company, which helps health-care providers get paid for the services they offer. It generated 50% of its revenue from Ascension, one of the biggest private health-care systems in the US, and Intermountain Healthcare, in the nine months through September, according to a regulatory filing.

(Adds detail on R1 business, revenue in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement