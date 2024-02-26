R1 RCM Holders Explore Take Private of Health-Care IT Firm
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of R1 RCM Inc. have discussed taking the health-care technology firm private.
Most Read from Bloomberg
BYD’s New $233,450 EV Supercar to Rival Ferrari, Lamborghini
Jack Ma-Backed Ant Outbids Citadel Securities for Credit Suisse’s China JV
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
New Mountain Capital LLC and TCP-ASC, an investment vehicle jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance, have been in talks in recent weeks about a range of options for R1, including a potential cash offer of $13.75 per share for all its outstanding stock, according to a filing on Monday.
Shares in R1 have fallen more than a fifth in New York trading over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of about $4.7 billion. The stock closed at $11.10 on Friday.
Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any transaction, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
New Mountain holds 32.4% of R1, while TowerBrook owns 29.6%, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
R1 is a so-called revenue cycle management company, which helps health-care providers get paid for the services they offer. It generated 50% of its revenue from Ascension, one of the biggest private health-care systems in the US, and Intermountain Healthcare, in the nine months through September, according to a regulatory filing.
(Adds detail on R1 business, revenue in final paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Elon Musk’s Vegas Tunnel Project Has Been Racking Up Safety Violations
Can the Masters of Hipster Cringe Conquer Hollywood With Wall Street Cash?
How Capital One’s $35 Billion Discover Merger Could Affect Consumers
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.