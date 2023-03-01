U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,730.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,099.25
    +27.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.90
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.58
    -0.47 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0106 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.33
    -0.62 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6420
    -0.5570 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,713.29
    +260.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.05
    +6.52 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,940.49
    +64.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

R1 RCM Issues 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

R1 RCM Inc.
·5 min read
R1 RCM Inc.
R1 RCM Inc.

Report details company’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability on behalf of its customers and their patients, employees, communities, and shareholders

MURRAY, Utah, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting its commitment to purpose-driven work and to creating a positive impact for the communities it serves.

The report provides an in-depth review of R1’s continuous efforts to improve the outcomes of its customers and their patients, better the workplace experience for its more than 27,000 global employees, provide support for local and global communities, improve environmental conditions, safeguard its operations, and ensure strong governance and leadership. R1’s commitments support and align with leading ESG frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures.

Among many ESG-oriented achievements, the report highlights R1’s success in:

  • Earning recognition as one of the Best Places to Work for members of the LGBTQ+ community by the Human Rights Campaign.

  • Implementing and expanding numerous initiatives to strengthen inclusivity and diversity in the company’s workforce in furtherance of its long-term diverse leadership goals (50% women globally and 30% racial/ethnic diversity in U.S.).

  • Volunteering more than 19,500 employee hours in support of more than 1,700 organizations through the R1 Helping Hands charitable program.

  • Donating to many charities and organizations, including a $500,000 donation to the Nurse-Family Partnership – part of Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise program – which aims to build a model health system for children and address emerging needs in children’s health from birth to adulthood.

  • Improving access to healthcare by combining innovative R1 technology with financial advocacy for patients. The company’s robust financial counseling program supports customers’ patients in navigating complex payment rules and processes, allowing them to better connect with healthcare and financial assistance.

  • Advancing progress towards planting 10,600 trees by the end of 2026 in India to help improve air quality, increase forest coverage, and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“Our talented global team of more than 27,000 colleagues bring the R1 mission to life each day. There are countless examples over the last year of R1 team members delivering excellence through purpose-filled work on behalf of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders,” said Lee Rivas, R1’s chief executive officer. “Together, we will continue to translate our ESG vision into action as we deliver technology-driven solutions that help providers improve their financial performance and enable a positive experience for the patients they serve.”

The R1 RCM 2022 ESG Report can be viewed HERE.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “contemplate,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “see,” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of R1’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risk and uncertainties related to: (i) geopolitical, economic, and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, and challenges in the supply chain; (ii) R1’s ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisition of Cloudmed; (iii) R1’s ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; (iv) the development of markets for R1’s revenue cycle management offering; (v) variability in the lead time of prospective customers; (vi) competition within the market; (vii) breaches or failures of R1’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; (viii) delayed or unsuccessful implementation of R1’s technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; (ix) disruptions in or damages to R1’s global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; (x) the volatility of R1’s stock price; (xi) R1’s substantial indebtedness; and (xii) the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on R1’s business, operating results, and financial condition. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the heading “Risk Factors” in R1’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any other periodic reports that R1 may file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause R1’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in R1’s forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in R1’s assumptions, may cause R1’s views to change. R1 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations
Allison+Partners for R1 RCM
Amanda Critelli
R1PR@allisonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nio and stocks of other China-based EV makers rally, as strong economic data out of China offsets downbeat earnings reports

    MARKET PULSE Shares of China-based electric vehicle maker’s rose Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China and investor optimism as Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate overshadowed mostly disappointing earnings reports.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soar. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    American depositary receipts in Li Auto (ticker: LI) gained 5.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with XPeng (XPEV) up 5.6% and NIO (NIO)—which also reported quarterly earnings—rising 1.7%. It was a similar picture across U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the Hong Kong market at large, where the rallied 4.2%. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Li (2015.Hong Kong) and XPeng (9868.Hong Kong) were up 8.6% and 9.6%, respectively.

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Big Hong Kong Market Rally; Tesla Stock Setting Up For Investor Day

    Futures rose as Hong Kong rallied on strong Chinese economic data. First Solar rose on earnings. TSLA stock is setting up for Tesla Investor Day.

  • Markets In March, S&P 500 Tightrope, Shrinking Money Supply? Nvidia's Offering

    It's fun to blame the Fed as the enabler and for their timing. But the fact is that Congress did this to you, and to us.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for March 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of real estate investment trusts (REIT) like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and energy companies like Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. REITs are consistently among the top dividend stocks because they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings to shareholders.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Cash Is Paying More Than Traditional Stock-Bond Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in more than two decades, some of the world’s most risk-free securities are delivering bigger payouts than a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeT

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Lowe’s Beats Expectations for Fourth-Quarter Earnings

    The home-improvement company reports adjusted earnings of $2.28 a share, more than the $2.21 expected by analysts. Revenue narrowly missed estimates.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • Tesla’s $310 Billion Surge Sets High Bar for Elon Musk’s Master Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla’s stock tends to do well when the electric-car maker is growing like gangbusters and Elon Musk is thrilling fans about a brighter future.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe chief executiv