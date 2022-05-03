R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

R1 RCM Inc.

MURRAY, Utah, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3:20pm PT

The 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:00am ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. Replays will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

