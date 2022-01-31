U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1240
    +0.0088 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1240
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,450.42
    +634.21 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +41.48 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 17

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
R1 RCM Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RCM

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 before market open on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on February 17 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Laura Kelly
312.719.3257
media@r1rcm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Why Atkore Stock Rallied 14% in Morning Trading Today

    Shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR), a manufacturer with an eclectic collection of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products, rose a touch over 14% at one point in morning trading Monday. Atkore's top line came in at $840.8 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2022. On the bottom line, Atkore's earnings per share increased to $4.58 per share.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.