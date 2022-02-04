R2 Recycling Provides Tips For Safely Updating Your Devices For The New Year

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / The holiday season is behind us and a new year has begun, which means it's time to set up your new electronics and prepare your old ones for recycling. The first step you should take is to back up your data. This includes anything from documents to pictures to music. You can copy it to an external hard drive or a cloud storage service. Another important step is choosing a trusted partner to recycle your equipment, and you can't go wrong with R2 Recycling, which handles all electronics & laptop recycling and has over two decades of experience in the industry.

For phones and tablets, R2 Recycling suggests you make sure you back up all your contacts, messages, email accounts, and any other information stored on them before resetting. You can usually do this through the settings or an app. After backing up your info, you can delete all the files from your phone. This would prevent anyone from gaining access to personal information if they somehow got their hands on your device.

Then reset your phone by erasing everything on it. Don't worry about putting in a password after the new device first boots up, as there's no way someone can connect to it without also signing into iCloud or Google accounts first (which only the original owner will). Once that's done, go through the "Set Up" section of iCloud or Google's websites to get all your content back on your phone. If you want to ensure that your phone is properly recycled and any information stored on it destroyed, your safest bet is to send it to the e-waste recycling professionals at R2 Recycling.

For computers, it can be rather difficult to remove or maneuver components of a desktop or laptop computer, and this is why your best line of defense is recycling your device with an electronics recycler that has extensive experience with data security, like R2 Recycling. They have been doing this since the internet became a standard fixture in our lives, and they provide documentation to ensure that they stand behind their work.

Story continues

In an age where more and more people use the internet, getting a computer has practically become a necessity. You can take an important step to dispose of your old electronics responsibly to ensure that you're not contributing to the e-waste problem.

With all of the options out there, it's imperative to do a little research before disposing of your old electronics, as experience & customer satisfaction are important factors to consider. It's important to ensure that your electronics recycling partner will do the job properly.

R2 Recycling is the trusted recycling services provider for computers, smartphones, and other mobile devices. They offer secure data destruction along with old systems disposition that will keep your company up to date in today's business environment. This is achieved through US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wipes and physical destruction of all drives that enter their facility.

R2 Recycling has the experience and customer satisfaction to provide you with the assurance you need to securely dispose of your old electronics, so you can take comfort in the knowledge that they won't end up in a landfill.

R2 Recycling is committed to helping corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations responsibly recycle used electronics as an environmentally friendly option to comply with state and federal regulations concerning e-waste.

About R2 Recycling:

We help organizations of all types and sizes properly dispose of outdated electronics. We enable your organization to comply with all laws and regulations in the safe disposal of old equipment while protecting your data security. When you entrust R2 Recycling with handling your electronics recycling needs, you can feel confident that you will be receiving the best possible service and that we are handling your equipment with care for the environment & the privacy of your personal information.

Media Contact:

Michael De Fortuna

Phone: (866) 509-7267

Website: http://www.r2-recycling.com

Socials:

SOURCE: R2 Recycling





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686990/R2-Recycling-Provides-Tips-For-Safely-Updating-Your-Devices-For-The-New-Year



