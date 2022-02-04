U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    +34.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,079.00
    +108.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,702.50
    +210.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.46
    +1.19 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +2.12 (+9.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0250
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,986.09
    +1,022.57 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.96
    +34.91 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.06
    +39.22 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

R2 Recycling Provides Tips For Safely Updating Your Devices For The New Year

·4 min read

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / The holiday season is behind us and a new year has begun, which means it's time to set up your new electronics and prepare your old ones for recycling. The first step you should take is to back up your data. This includes anything from documents to pictures to music. You can copy it to an external hard drive or a cloud storage service. Another important step is choosing a trusted partner to recycle your equipment, and you can't go wrong with R2 Recycling, which handles all electronics & laptop recycling and has over two decades of experience in the industry.

For phones and tablets, R2 Recycling suggests you make sure you back up all your contacts, messages, email accounts, and any other information stored on them before resetting. You can usually do this through the settings or an app. After backing up your info, you can delete all the files from your phone. This would prevent anyone from gaining access to personal information if they somehow got their hands on your device.

Then reset your phone by erasing everything on it. Don't worry about putting in a password after the new device first boots up, as there's no way someone can connect to it without also signing into iCloud or Google accounts first (which only the original owner will). Once that's done, go through the "Set Up" section of iCloud or Google's websites to get all your content back on your phone. If you want to ensure that your phone is properly recycled and any information stored on it destroyed, your safest bet is to send it to the e-waste recycling professionals at R2 Recycling.

For computers, it can be rather difficult to remove or maneuver components of a desktop or laptop computer, and this is why your best line of defense is recycling your device with an electronics recycler that has extensive experience with data security, like R2 Recycling. They have been doing this since the internet became a standard fixture in our lives, and they provide documentation to ensure that they stand behind their work.

In an age where more and more people use the internet, getting a computer has practically become a necessity. You can take an important step to dispose of your old electronics responsibly to ensure that you're not contributing to the e-waste problem.

With all of the options out there, it's imperative to do a little research before disposing of your old electronics, as experience & customer satisfaction are important factors to consider. It's important to ensure that your electronics recycling partner will do the job properly.

R2 Recycling is the trusted recycling services provider for computers, smartphones, and other mobile devices. They offer secure data destruction along with old systems disposition that will keep your company up to date in today's business environment. This is achieved through US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wipes and physical destruction of all drives that enter their facility.

R2 Recycling has the experience and customer satisfaction to provide you with the assurance you need to securely dispose of your old electronics, so you can take comfort in the knowledge that they won't end up in a landfill.

R2 Recycling is committed to helping corporate clients, non-profits, and other organizations responsibly recycle used electronics as an environmentally friendly option to comply with state and federal regulations concerning e-waste.

About R2 Recycling:
We help organizations of all types and sizes properly dispose of outdated electronics. We enable your organization to comply with all laws and regulations in the safe disposal of old equipment while protecting your data security. When you entrust R2 Recycling with handling your electronics recycling needs, you can feel confident that you will be receiving the best possible service and that we are handling your equipment with care for the environment & the privacy of your personal information.

Media Contact:

Michael De Fortuna
Phone: (866) 509-7267
Website: http://www.r2-recycling.com

Socials:

SOURCE: R2 Recycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686990/R2-Recycling-Provides-Tips-For-Safely-Updating-Your-Devices-For-The-New-Year

Recommended Stories

  • Adekunle Gold isn’t looking over his shoulder as Afropop storms the world

    African artists, like Adekunle Gold, will look to build on a stellar 2021 for Afrobeats with new albums and international collaborations.

  • California, Florida, and Inflation Are Sinking Solar

    The solar power industry is destined to grow many times over in the coming decades, and several companies will undoubtedly become behemoths. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded First Solar (FSLR), the largest U.S. manufacturer of solar panels, to Neutral from Buy. Dumoulin-Smith thinks that investors are underestimating the degree of inflation in raw materials costs like aluminum.

  • What to know about the Apple privacy changes that crushed Facebook parent Meta

    Here's why a change to Apple's privacy settings is clobbering Facebook parent company Meta and other social media companies.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Hunter bags 905-pound, problem-causing alligator; lively debate ensues

    The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.

  • U.S. Steel, EQT, Shell announce plans for low-carbon, hydrogen storage hub

    United States Steel Corp., EQT Corp., Shell Polymers and other big companies announced plans Thursday for an alliance that would support the building of a low-carbon and hydrogen industrial hub in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. The companies, which represent a well-known portion of the region's industrial activity, say they'll be working with others for a regional hub that would reduce carbon dioxide emissions, store carbon emissions and also increase the production and use of the next-generation fuel source, hydrogen. If realized, the storage hub and industrial hydrogen production and use would boost the region's industrial and energy base in a less-carbon-intensive manner and create thousands of jobs and save thousands of others.

  • Toyota's EV Battery Plant Will Bring Jobs, Boost North Carolina's Economy

    Duke Energy economic development worked with officials for years to prepare the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite that landed Toyota

  • Here's what we know about the big carbon capture/storage hub initiative

    Signing on to the alliance at first are EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT), United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X), Shell Polymers, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), Mitsubishi Electric and others.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Gas-powered leaf blowers face a moment of reckoning

    The outcry over leaf blowers has grown so loud that in October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will spell an end to the use of gas-powered devices in the state.

  • Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice

    A major winter storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley was set to leave Pennsylvania and New England glazed in ice and smothered in snow Friday, forecasters said. A foot of snow was expected to accumulate in northern New York and northern New England, but it was the ice that threatened to wreak havoc on travel and electric service in the Northeast before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday, said Rick Otto, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • Billionaire Novogratz’s firm takes on green crypto mining

    Galaxy Digital, the cryptocurrency investment management firm owned by financier Michael Novogratz, has launched an ESG program focused on employing responsible environmental practices in bitcoin mining.

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. came roaring back Thursday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook