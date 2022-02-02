R2 Recycling Wants to Help Keep Your New Year’s Resolution to Recycle Electronic Waste

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022/ As we ring in the New Year, many of us have acquired new electronic devices. But what happens to the old ones? Too often, they're just thrown away without a second thought. This creates large stockpiles that either end up sitting in attics or basements or disposed of in landfills (often illegally).

While disposing of electronic waste in landfills is thought of as an easy way to get rid of electronic equipment, it's not a viable option for environmental & legal reasons. When disposed of improperly, e-waste can contaminate local ecosystems and groundwater. The solution is to recycle electronic waste responsibly. That's why R2 Recycling has come up with the following New Year's resolution for you to keep: "I will recycle my electronic waste at a reputable electronics recycler."

R2 Recycling has been in the e-waste recycling business for over 20 years and provides businesses, schools & organizations with reliable service and secure data destruction. They are a trusted name in the recycling industry and have long implemented practices that help mitigate harmful effects on the environment. Roughly 80% of all e-waste is disposed of in ways that are potentially harmful to our ecosystem, and that shows no regard for the sensitive data stored on hard drives.

R2 Recycling accepts & recycles all electronic equipment and performs secure data destruction on all drives or memory storage items. They offer accessible, cost-effective services for all organizations to help do their part for the planet. They feel strongly about this because estimates show that the vast majority of electronics will end up in landfills or incinerated, which can release potentially harmful chemicals into the air, soil, & water supply. Electronic waste is linked to more than 70% of heavy metals in landfills. These metals can be toxic and hazardous to humans, plants, and animals alike. Exposure over time can lead to cancer or other diseases that shorten life expectancy. E-waste contains many dangerous chemicals that can seep out and contaminate soil, rivers, and groundwater if not recycled properly.

R2 Recycling is committed to data security. Data is a large part of what makes electronics highly coveted on the black market. By partnering with a credible computer recycling firm like R2 Recycling, you are ensuring that your information will never end up in the wrong hands because they perform US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wipes or physical destruction of all drives & memory storage devices.

R2 Recycling is a premier e-waste & laptop recycling company that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. With their corporate location in Fort Washington, PA, they service the entire United States.

About R2 Recycling:

We help organizations of all types and sizes properly dispose of outdated electronics. We enable your organization to comply with all local, state & federal laws and regulations governing the safe recycling of old equipment while protecting your data security. When you entrust R2 Recycling with handling your electronics recycling needs, you can feel confident that you will be receiving the best possible service and that we are handling your equipment with care for the environment & the privacy of your personal information.

