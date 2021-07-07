U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.02
    +15.48 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,654.92
    +77.55 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,670.80
    +7.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.38
    -18.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    -1.19 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3200
    -0.0500 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5730
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,750.05
    +804.93 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.73
    +9.41 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

r2c raises $27M to scale its security-focused code analysis service

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This morning r2c, a startup building a SaaS service around the Semgrep open-source project, announced that it has closed a $27 million Series B. Felicis led the round, which the company said was a pre-emptive deal.

Prior investors firms Redpoint and Sequoia also participated in the fundraising event; r2c last raised a $13 million Series A in October of 2020.

The startup fits into several trends that TechCrunch has explored in recent quarters, including what appears to be a growing number of open-source (OSS) grounded startups raising capital, more rounds coming to exist thanks to investors looking to get the jump on inside rounds before they can form.

On the OSS point, r2c works with Semgrep, which the company likens to a "code-aware grep." Still confused? Don't worry, this is all a bit technical, but interesting. Grep is a tool for searching through plain-text that has been around for decades. Semgrep is related, but focused on finding things inside of written code.

Given the sheer volume of code that is written daily in the world, you can imagine that there is an ever-rising demand for finding particular bits of text quickly; Semgrep is an evolution of the original project, that was initially built inside of Facebook.

Per r2c CEO Isaac Evans, however, the project failed to attract much awareness. His startup has built what Evans described to TechCrunch has the "canonical" Semgrep fork, or version, and has crafted a software service around the code to make it easier for other companies to use.

The r2c team, via the company.

There are many ways to generate revenue from open-source software. Two popular monetization routes are througuh support services or offers to host particular projects. But, R2c is a doing something a bit different. The startup sells a monthly, per-developer subscription (SaaS) that packages a broad set of security-focused rules across different coding languages, allowing companies to easily check their own software for possible security issues.

Or as Evans succinctly explained it, r2c offers something akin to application security in a box.

Focusing on cybersecurity is a reasonable tack for the company. Given the ever-growing number of breaches that the public endures, helping companies leak less data, and suffer fewer intrusions is big business.

You don't have to pay r2c, however. Semgrep is OSS and the rules associated with various languages are available under a LGPL license -- more on that definition here. Developers could build their own version of what the company offers. But, Evans argued, it won't be ready to help you pick which rules you may want to apply to your code, something that his company is happy to help with for a fee.

From a wide lens, r2c fits into the developer tools category. It is content to land and expand inside of companies, perhaps allowing it a lower cost of acquiring customers than we see at some SaaS startups. But that doesn't mean that the company won't go to market to sell its service. Per Evans, the startup has historically underinvested in marketing, something that it may now be able to focus more on thanks to its recent financing.

It is not uncommon to see companies with technically-minded founders initially spend too little on the sales and marketing parts of operating a software business. But our impression after discussing the company's plans with Evans is that r2c intends to get that part of its house in order.

Evans told TechCrunch that his company took aboard more cash because it doesn't want to build the best search tool for, say, the C programming language. It wants to go broad, fusing what the CEO described as the "customizability of Semgrep" and wide language support.

Let's see how quickly the company can staff up, bolster its marketing efforts, and take on enterprise clients. Raising a Series C puts the company somewhere past its startup adolescence, so from here on out we can pester the company for concrete growth numbers.

Recommended Stories

  • Whoa! Amazon just extended its epic 4th of July sales event — save up to 80 percent!

    There's still time to nab deep discounts on Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Xbox, Cuisinart, iRobot, Shark and so much more.

  • These great iOS 15 features will make you want a new iPhone

    Apple unveiled most of its new iOS 15 features during the WWDC 2021 opening keynote, making them available to eager users right after the show. The first beta targeted only developers, but now the iOS 15 public beta is out. Anybody can install iOS 15 on the iPhone right away. The same goes for iPadOS … The post These great iOS 15 features will make you want a new iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple stock is on fire but will it last?

    Apple's stock has caught a strong bid of late. Will the momentum continue?

  • MongoDB's Realm Falls Short in 1 Key Area

    Database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is generating much of its growth from Atlas, a cloud database service that frees developers from needing to manage their own infrastructure. A longer-term growth opportunity for the company is Realm, MongoDB's mobile and web application development platform. Realm is built around and requires Atlas, offering developers the ability to host static content, run backend cloud functions that would normally reside in a server application, and sync data between Atlas and mobile devices with ease.

  • The Key Reason These 3 Stocks Can Soar in the Future

    Rockwell Automation's (NYSE: ROK) $2.2 billion deal to buy industrial cloud software company Plex Systems is the latest in a long line of industrial companies buying software entities. Digitization is driving the growth strategy of three industrial companies.

  • Users must update PCs ‘as soon as possible’ as Windows left vulnerable to massive flaw, Microsoft says

    The ‘PrintNightmare’ flaw affects all versions of Windows including 10, 8.1, and 7

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Apple Stock Gains Ahead of Next iPhone Launch

    (AAPL) shares have lagged the market so far this year, up 6% for the year through Friday, trailing a 17% rally in the But the stock is moving higher Tuesday as attention turns to the fall launch of the iPhone 13. Apple was up 1.4%, at $141.98, in recent trading. J.P. Morgan analyst reiterated his Overweight rating on Apple shares (ticker: AAPL) and lifted his target price to $170 from $165.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Microsoft fixes critical PrintNightmare bug

    A patch has been issued for a serious flaw in Windows, exploited by hackers.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Passes $2 Trillion Market Cap?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Pentagon scraps $10B JEDI cloud contract award to Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the on the Pentagon’s decision to scrap a $10 billion the cloud-computing contract awarded in 2019 to Microsoft.

  • Ethereum’s London Hard Fork Expected to Launch on Aug. 4

    The protocol update includes five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), most notably EIP 1559 and EIP 3554.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Break Through to $35,500 Levels Would Bring $37,000 into View

    Bitcoin and the broader market found further support this morning, recovering from an early dip into the red. A Bitcoin move back through to $35,500 levels could signal a breakout.

  • Synnex Defends Its Role In Friday Cybersecurity Attacks

    Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) confirmed that it was aware of specific instances where outside actors attempted to gain access through SYNNEX to customer applications within the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud environment. SYNNEX defended that it was not a Managed Service Provider (MSP), as the media reported. REvil, the group blamed for the ransomware attack of meatpacking firm JBS SA, was held responsible for hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provided IT services to small- and

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. Failure to move back through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play.

  • Nintendo Unveils $350 Switch With Display That Still Lags Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. announced a new Switch console for release Oct. 8, a long-awaited $350 gadget likely to stimulate a wave of new software and holiday season sales.The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for $299. Its key upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and a doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. It’ll come with improved audio and a new adjustable stand and dock, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.A widely

  • Microsoft issues emergency Windows patches for PrintNightmare flaw

    Microsoft has released an emergency patch to address a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $34,500 levels would support the broader market.