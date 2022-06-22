U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.67
    +24.88 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,686.43
    +156.18 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,157.10
    +87.79 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.83
    +8.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.86
    -2.66 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1580
    -0.1490 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2330
    -0.4240 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.65
    -953.50 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.41
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

R3 Acquires Advertising Intelligence Platform Adbrands

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R3, a global independent marketing consultancy, announced today that it has acquired the advertising intelligence platform Adbrands.net (Adbrands).

R3, a global marketing consultancy, has acquired advertising intelligence platform Adbrands.net.

Established in 1998, Adbrands assesses more than 1,000 leading advertisers, brands and agencies, and tracks account management for the world's leading brands and companies. The acquisition marks a continuation in R3's investment in the analysis of the marketing landscape and tracking of client-agency partnerships, which the company has done through its Global, China and Asia Pacific Agency Family Trees, New Business League, and M&A League.

"We've always admired the depth of work that has gone into Adbrands and welcome 24 years of data and insight to the work that we do," said Greg Paull, Co-founder & Principal at R3. "Our ambition for Adbrands is to enhance its current library of information with expert analysis and make it the marketing knowledge resource for marketers and procurement professionals."

"The advertising landscape has transformed exponentially since Adbrands first launched more than two decades ago. There are more agencies, and more clients with more markets," added Adbrands Founder & Publisher Simon Tesler. "Under R3's stewardship, I am confident that Adbrands will be able to expand its unique offering and continue to be a valued source of industry knowledge."

Under R3 management, Adbrands will continue to operate a freemium model, with premium data and analysis available to clients and subscribers. R3 will maintain Company Profiles which examines the business records, geographic strength, and comparative performance of holding companies and key agencies. R3 will also manage the Account Assignments database, which tracks global new business wins.

Historically, Adbrands has covered developments in marketing across Agencies, Advertisers, Countries, and Sectors. Its Agency and Advertiser profiles highlight sales, revenue, positioning against key competitors, and reports events that might have impact on overall marketing strategy and performance.

For more information about Adbrands, please contact adbrands@rthree.com.

About R3

R3 is a leading global, regional, and local consultancy group focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of marketers and their agencies. We enable our clients to achieve a competitive edge and a better return on investment from agencies, media and marketing spend. With over 100 people in the US, Asia, EMEA and LATAM, we work with twelve of the world's top twenty marketers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r3-acquires-advertising-intelligence-platform-adbrands-301573363.html

SOURCE R3

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 800% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 800% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise a

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • This dividend fund is down only 3% this year vs. the S&P’s 20% decline. Here are the manager’s top stock picks.

    John Kornitzer explains why the Buffalo Flexible Income Fund has held up so well during the bear market.