At R7.99, Is Transaction Capital Limited (JSE:TCP) Worth Looking At Closely?

Transaction Capital Limited (JSE:TCP), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the JSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Transaction Capital’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Transaction Capital

Is Transaction Capital Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.80% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Transaction Capital today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is ZAR7.15, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Transaction Capital’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Transaction Capital look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Transaction Capital, it is expected to deliver a highly negative revenue growth over the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TCP appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCP for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TCP should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Transaction Capital as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Transaction Capital (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Transaction Capital, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

