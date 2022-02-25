U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.75
    -32.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,899.00
    -257.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,880.00
    -86.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.30
    -17.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    -0.56 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    -21.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.47 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4830
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,643.68
    +3,609.74 (+10.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.36
    +81.23 (+10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.94
    +142.56 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

RAADR Announces Live Version of the RAADR Parental 2.0.5 Monitoring App Now Available for Public Download in the Google Play Store

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAADR INC.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RDAR
RAADR INC.
RAADR INC.

Company Expects Organic Download Growth of the App to Accelerate for Most of Calendar Year 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that the RAADR Parental 2.0.5 Monitoring App is now available for download at the Google Play store for Android users. RAADR’s app is also undergoing final review at the Apple store and expects that the app will be available at Apple’s App Store for all IOS users over the next few days.

RAADR is fulfilling its core mission statement. “The Company is making social media a safer and less threatening place for children.” The company is committed to continuously innovating the social media space in a safe and meaningful way with the huge impact this app will have on children’s safety. Android users can immediately download the RAADR 2.0.5 Parental Monitoring APP at the Google Play store.

Based on initial feedback and market data, RAADR expects widespread and organic download growth over the first 6 months of the app’s availability on the Google Play store. The availability of the app and the completion of all developmental work and testing is a result of many years of hard work and dedication to making the internet a safer place for children by RAADR’s management team and consultants.

Key features of the app include:

  • Simple and easy to use sign-up screen

  • Built-in ability to add multiple children to your account, up to 5 child profiles can be created and monitored

  • Artificial intelligence

  • Image recognition

  • Key word recognition

  • Ability to monitor children across the entire internet including multiple social media platforms simultaneously

  • Real time alerts

This is a big moment for RAADR shareholders, given the fact that the app will be used by thousands of users by March 2022. The company expects a minimum of 100,000 downloads in 2022 but that number can easily surpass 500,000 downloads as the app becomes popular among parents and if the app continues to get organic publicity on social media which is expected.

After a user downloads the app, they can immediately upload images of their child, enter their child’s social media addresses, and submit keywords which will be uploaded to the backend architecture within seconds of submission. Featuring real time image alerts and keyword alerts, the app’s primary purpose is to help parents protect their kids on the internet from inappropriate behavior and threatening behavior such as bullying.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., explained, “Today is the most important day in our company’s history. I personally understand how important it is to stamp out bullying. I would personally like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly on this app over thousands of hours of development and testing. Our work to make the internet a safer place for children will never stop!”

Mr. DiMartino continued, “There is no group of people that understand bullying and how social media can be used as a weapon more than athletes. Many athletes are subject to bullying on social media and many athletes are even subjected to death threats. As a result, and for the first time ever, we are announcing our intent to form a first of its kind athletic advisory panel consisting of current and former professional athletes. The purpose of this athletic advisory panel is to accelerate publicity for our app and our company’s mission statement so that we can eliminate online bullying.”

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com.

Link: youtu.be/1juAWI14jgA

Media Contact:
Jacob Dimartino,
jacob.d@raadr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Bracing For Refugees; Propaganda Crackdown: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateS

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Stocks Rebound as Buyers Tiptoe Back; Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil advanced and U.S. equity futures slipped as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts