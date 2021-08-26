U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,309.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.25
    -39.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -8.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.85
    -0.51 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9840
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,785.11
    +533.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.35
    +14.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.80
    -38.00 (-0.14%)
     

Rabbi Dennis Eisner and Dr. Joshua Krug to Join Kehillah Senior Leadership Team

Kehillah Jewish High School
·2 min read

Hires steeped in Jewish community and scholarship add experience, Jewish expertise

Rabbi Dennis Eisner
Rabbi Dennis Eisner
Rabbi Dennis Eisner
Dr. Joshua Krug
Dr. Joshua Krug
Dr. Joshua Krug

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehillah Jewish High School’s ethos is based on longstanding Jewish values such as respect, responsibility, and belonging, so the recent addition to the Senior Leadership Team of Rabbi Dennis Eisner, formerly Rabbi of Peninsula Temple Beth El, and Dr. Joshua Krug, recently from Moishe House and New York University, lends special gravitas to our deeply held Jewish commitments and programmatic planning. Kehillah welcomes and celebrates the return of in- person education focusing on the universal ideals these scholars will explore with students and with the larger community. We warmly welcome them to our “kehillah” and look forward to learning a great deal from their lives and their work with us.

Dennis Eisner: New Director of Institutional Advancement

Rabbi Eisner, ordained at Hebrew Union College in New York, will work alongside Director of Development, Eric Weller, to lead strategic fundraising and support the deepening of Kehillah's philanthropic culture. Together, they are responsible for the overall leadership and management of fundraising efforts while also cultivating and stewarding relationships with a wide range of donors, grant funders, and volunteers.. Rabbi Eisner's vast experience with young people in Jewish communal life has taught him to understand how to “harness the energy of our students by highlighting their positive attributes as they pursue, and actually create, a better world.” He remarks “it is an honor and a blessing to be part of this team as we all pursue this vital goal.”

Joshua Krug: New Director of Jewish Life and Learning

Dr. Krug earned his Ph.D in Education and Jewish Studies and will provide ongoing, pastoral care for students including an overarching focus on adolescent development, with the goal of cultivating a healthy community for all constituents. Supporting the development of positive relationships within the student, faculty, and parent communities is a core component of his new role using the integration of Jewish values, wisdom, and practice into school climate, student life, and student learning. Dr. Krug recently said “I am intrigued by the school leadership’s focus on and approach to the sacred practice of learning. Kehillah feels like a laboratory for contemporary Jewish education and culture. I am excited about serving its diverse population of students and families. I feel the challenge at the root of all education is how to present contested facts accurately and how to ask the right questions so that learners can wrestle with them for themselves.”

Kehillah is grateful for and inspired by these and many other incoming faculty, as it begins a very special year.

Attachments

CONTACT: Deena Riddle Kehillah Jewish High School 6502139600 driddle@kehillah.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • 3 Broken IPOs That Can Still Bounce Back in 2021

    More than half of the companies that hit the market with IPOs in 2021 -- 168 out of 318 -- are trading for less than their IPO prices. Could Vizio be the next Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Vizio is becoming a household name in smart TVs, but that's a cutthroat market characterized by manufacturers that push their flat-screen high-def televisions at perpetually dropping prices.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.