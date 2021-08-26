Rabbi Dennis Eisner and Dr. Joshua Krug to Join Kehillah Senior Leadership Team

Hires steeped in Jewish community and scholarship add experience, Jewish expertise

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehillah Jewish High School’s ethos is based on longstanding Jewish values such as respect, responsibility, and belonging, so the recent addition to the Senior Leadership Team of Rabbi Dennis Eisner, formerly Rabbi of Peninsula Temple Beth El, and Dr. Joshua Krug, recently from Moishe House and New York University, lends special gravitas to our deeply held Jewish commitments and programmatic planning. Kehillah welcomes and celebrates the return of in- person education focusing on the universal ideals these scholars will explore with students and with the larger community. We warmly welcome them to our “kehillah” and look forward to learning a great deal from their lives and their work with us.

Dennis Eisner: New Director of Institutional Advancement

Rabbi Eisner, ordained at Hebrew Union College in New York, will work alongside Director of Development, Eric Weller, to lead strategic fundraising and support the deepening of Kehillah's philanthropic culture. Together, they are responsible for the overall leadership and management of fundraising efforts while also cultivating and stewarding relationships with a wide range of donors, grant funders, and volunteers.. Rabbi Eisner's vast experience with young people in Jewish communal life has taught him to understand how to “harness the energy of our students by highlighting their positive attributes as they pursue, and actually create, a better world.” He remarks “it is an honor and a blessing to be part of this team as we all pursue this vital goal.”

Joshua Krug: New Director of Jewish Life and Learning

Dr. Krug earned his Ph.D in Education and Jewish Studies and will provide ongoing, pastoral care for students including an overarching focus on adolescent development, with the goal of cultivating a healthy community for all constituents. Supporting the development of positive relationships within the student, faculty, and parent communities is a core component of his new role using the integration of Jewish values, wisdom, and practice into school climate, student life, and student learning. Dr. Krug recently said “I am intrigued by the school leadership’s focus on and approach to the sacred practice of learning. Kehillah feels like a laboratory for contemporary Jewish education and culture. I am excited about serving its diverse population of students and families. I feel the challenge at the root of all education is how to present contested facts accurately and how to ask the right questions so that learners can wrestle with them for themselves.”

Kehillah is grateful for and inspired by these and many other incoming faculty, as it begins a very special year.

