Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism

·2 min read

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen leading rabbis in London published an open letter this week condemning some Jews who joined pro-Zionist rallies, and opposing those who lobbied the British government to take a side in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism

The letter, which was hung in all Orthodox synagogues in London and Manchester, condemned "provocative actions and public demonstrations by the Zionists, which can only create antagonism between our communities."

In the wake of the recent war between the State of Israel and Gaza, which has unfortunately cost many casualties on both sides, pro-Zionist groups in England have held large rallies, sometimes leading to heated conflicts with Muslims.

Additionally, a delegation led by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis held a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, where they urged action against some Muslim organizations, and asked the Prime Minister to recognize anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism.

At the meeting, Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, asked the government to call on social media companies to adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, which includes anti-Zionism, and requested that Ofcom monitor firms' adherence to that standard.

The London rabbis felt that these actions would not help to decrease anti-Semitism in England, and on the contrary, would only fuel the fire of hatred, since the Muslims would see that Jews are against them.

As to the notion that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, this is simply untrue; many great rabbis today and in past generations have been against Zionism. The Jewish people have lived in many countries over the past 2000 years, and having their own state is not intrinsic to their identity. One who opposes the current State of Israel does not necessarily oppose the Jewish people.

The letter quoted the view of Rabbi Ephraim Padwa, the rabbinical authority of London's Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, "that we must not take part in any way in actions that initiate any conflicts with the nations of the world. We were commanded to 'seek the peace of the city' of our exile (Jeremiah 29:7)."

The letter concluded, "For many years, we have lived peacefully and safely alongside all our neighbours; may G-d help that this continue. Whoever takes part in the above-mentioned actions does not represent us."

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521599/Rabbinical_Board_Open_Letter.pdf

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is a special purpose acquisition company led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.In 2019, Babylon raised $550 million in a funding round valuing the business at more than $2 billion. Its backers include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Munich Re Ventures, Kinnevik AB, the family of Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Vostok New Ventures.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with details of funding round, investors in penultimate paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them much-needed wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • A ‘bloody crypto’ Memorial Day weekend? Some bitcoin bulls are dreading the long U.S. holiday break

    Bullish investors in bitcoin aren't jazzed about the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for June 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for June.

  • AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

    If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC: HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market. This week AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) took the leading role among meme stocks. It’s hard to believe that earlier this year, shares were trading around $2 a share. The first big Reddit-fueled move took the broken-down theatre stock to highs of $20.36 before taking an abrupt turn during the weeks to follow. As I’m sure many have already seen, that meme stock has not only managed to recover but surge to new, all-time highs this week. Was there some major development that fundamentally changed the make-up of the company? No, but Redditors have certainly gotten behind AMC stock in a big way. Hedge funds have long been seen as groups that have “controlled” markets for far too long. That’s the general thought process resonating from retail traders using Reddit and Twitter for their soapboxes. As we approach the mid-point of 2021, a new chapter is being written. It’s no longer a hunt for heavily shorted stocks alone. These same groups of retail traders are finding that the “mob mentality” can dramatically influence markets. Enter penny stocks. Subreddits like r/PennyStocks are gaining thousands of followers per day, looking for the next round of top penny stocks to buy. Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now If you’re a novice trader or brand new to the stock market in general, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. The first and probably most obvious is that there are massive amounts of risk involved. This isn’t just the typical market risk but, with the hype of Reddit factoring in, you’ve also got other things to consider. Needless to say, being on the right side of a Reddit stock trade isn’t usually a bad thing. Remember, there are far more things you can use to find top penny stocks. One of these research tools is looking into what analysts are saying. Comments from some top firms, price targets, and research reports seem to have resonated well with retail investors. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the popular penny stocks on Reddit that have also gained interest from some of Wall Street’s top firms covering smaller companies. After seeing what they’ve discussed, it could bring some extra data to add to your diligence process to decide if certain hyped-up stocks are worth the risk. Penny Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts: Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Ideanomics has seen a surge of interest over the last few weeks on Reddit. Traders are circulating rumblings of interest in electric vehicle penny stocks. If you look at Ideanomics’ model, the company focuses on a diversified entry into the space. It offers everything from electric cars and motorcycles to charging systems and EV agriculture products like tractors. Since May 11th, shares of IDEX stock have climbed by more than 30%. If analysts at Roth Capital are to be believed, there could be much more upside based on their target. Roth currently has a Buy rating on the penny stock and gave it a $7 target earlier this quarter. Based on the recent $3 level, that would equate to a move of more than 130%. Whether or not the penny stock actually reaches those levels is to be seen. The current 52-week high sits at $5.53, which is also its all-time high. Coming off of a strong earnings beat this month, retail traders have placed IDEX on their list of penny stocks to watch. According to CEO Alfred Poor, the outlook could be even brighter for the company. On a conference call earlier this month, Poor explained that its WAVE charging product line is being introduced in China with growing interest from seaports, airports, and trucking businesses. Also, the first vehicles under Treeletrik orders in Indonesia will be exported from Malaysia as finished products with deliveries anticipated beginning in Q3 with the Indonesia-based assembly facilities online in “Q4 or early 2022.” Poor explained that elsewhere, the Treeletrik team is finalizing these new headquarters and showroom in Kuala Lumpur with an August timeline for moving in. Redditors are also circulating the recent update of Ideanomics acquisition agreement with U.S. Hybrid, which manufactures and supplies fuel cells, drive trains, and components for zero-emission vehicles. In light of the Biden Administration’s stance on carbon neutrality, this could be an interesting development to keep tabs on as the deal materializes. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Shares of Tellurian have also surged this month on the back of the bullish retail trading sentiment. Since May 3rd, shares of TELL stock have climbed by more than 80%. It reached highs this week of $4.13, just 26 cents shy of the 52-week high it set back in January. Tellurian hasn’t only been one of the Reddit penny stocks to watch. With growing interest in the reopening trade and epicenter stocks, natural gas companies have gained ground. These were some of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a drop in travel and commerce. Tellurian stock was actively trading over $7 per share before the pandemic melt-down last year to give you an idea. If Wolfe Research analysts are to be believed, Tellurian ould be set to return to those levels as well. The company recently boosted its price target from $5 to $7 while maintaining its Outperform rating. Wolfe analyst Sam Margolin highlighted that prospects for Tellurian’s Driftwood liquified natural gas project are “improved” based on a recent jump in global LNG prices. Margolin further explains that the project's "appeal is durable in commodity price environments." Margolin's comments could be further supported in light of the company’s recent agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. In May, Tellurian signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas, which includes 3 million tons per year during the period. Emphasizing the potential of the deal, Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki said, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.” Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) Some marijuana stocks have cooled in recent weeks. However, thanks to a mix of corporate milestones and Reddit--fueled hype, shares of Organigram have gone against the broader trend. If you look at industry ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) or the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), they paint a relatively muted cannabis market. However, if you look at OGI stock this month, the trend is different. Shares have climbed from around $2.50 to highs this week of over $3. If analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James are to be believed, Organigam could have more upside to it. Earlier this quarter, both firms raised their targets to $6 CAD or roughly $4.97 USD. Raymond James analysts have found that the company’s recent M&A strategy could add to its value proposition. Analyst Rahul Sarugaser wrote, “We see today’s acquisition of EIC as OGI’s move to consolidate its already-strong position in the Canadian edibles market, adding top-quality soft chew manufacturing expertise to its industry-leading automated chocolate manufacturing capabilities.” Organigram purchased The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC) in April for $22 million, plus up to an additional $13 million in OGI stock based on milestones. The focus of this acquisition was to gain access to EIC’s edibles portfolio. First sales of its products are expected in Q4 of this year. This M&A trend seems to be a focus for several cannabis companies right now. This week, Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) announced a $925 million CAD purchase of Redecan, creating a massive Canadian recreational cannabis company. The milestone deal is broken up into a $400 million CAD cash payment with the remaining portion due in shares of HEXO stock. You also can’t forget Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) acquisition of Aphria. Final Thoughts on Penny Stocks Whether you’re new to trading penny stocks or a seasoned veteran, the choice to buy or sell ultimately falls on your shoulders. How you arrive at a decision is up to you. Outlets like Reddit, Twitter, or even financial media platforms are great places to get information and build your thesis. Analyst ratings and company headlines are also useful in researching penny stocks to buy. Due to the high-flying nature of cheap stocks, there’s usually something for everyone. Just remember that penny stocks can fall just as quickly as they can climb, so having a plan in place even before hitting the buy button is a must. "GameStop" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform LegislationEuropean Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • AMC Entertainment’s 130% spike this week isn’t done yet, analyst speculates — here’s why

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment had a ticket to ride this week and the surge in the company's stock isn't likely to dissipate just yet, according to one analysis.

  • Cathie Wood Stocks Rising from the Ashes

    If you’re looking for proof of how quickly sentiment changes in the stock market, look no further than Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management funds. Last year, it seemed like Wood could do no wrong, as she selected some of the biggest winners in the growth space for the company’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It got to the point where day traders were checking the ARK buy and sell list at the end of each trading day for ideas. Fast forward to 2021 and things have changed in a big way. Most of the ARK ETFs are down 30% or more from their 52-week highs as many of the massive winners in growth last year have entered bear market territory. Sentiment surrounding the growth space is lower than it has been for a while, and a lot of Wood’s favorite stocks simply cannot find a bid. With that said, it’s important to remember that Cathie Wood has a long-term time horizon and that her funds have put up incredible performance over the past year. The bottom line is that she is a talented stock picker with an eye for innovative growth companies. There are even some Cathie Wood stocks that look primed for a bounce and perhaps even more at this time. Let’s take a look at two Cathie Wood stocks rising from the ashes. Square (NASDAQ: SQ) First up is Square, an innovative fintech company that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners with payment processing services. Square seamlessly combines software and hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into point-of-sale solutions. The stock has been facing heavy selling pressure over the last few months, especially due to its exposure to Bitcoin, but has just reclaimed the 200-day moving average. Square stock could even have found a short-term bottom, especially since the company just announced positive news that it will offer checking and savings accounts for small and mid-sized firms. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Another Cathie Wood favorite that is rising from the ashes of the recent weakness in growth is Shopify. This is a company that offers a unique cloud-based multichannel, e-commerce platform. Shopify essentially helps business owners efficiently run their operations online, in-store and on social media. The company reported stellar Q1 earnings that included gross merchandise volume growth of 114% year-over-year. The stock sold off hard after the earnings release but has since bounced back nicely and could be headed for higher prices in the coming weeks. Trading Truth Picking the bottom when sentiment is not working in a stock’s favor is difficult, and that has been the case with many of these Cathie Wood stocks in 2021. However, both of the stocks mentioned above are showing promising signs that they could be on the road to recovery. If you want to gain more confidence in your stock selection, consider using bottom-up analysis that involves looking at things such as financial ratios, earnings growth, free cash flow, and the products and market for a company. While this can be a time-consuming task, using a platform like StockDweebs can make your analysis a lot easier. The company uses tried-and-true strategies based on solid research to find undervalued stocks that can deliver huge returns. Whether it’s growth stocks, dividend stocks, or stocks under $30, StockDweebs could be a great way to boost your stock-picking skills. Make sure to check its website out for more details and to sign up for its free plan. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMultiple Miners Make Their Way In for Q1 OTC Market Index RebalancingHighlights from the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference on May 20© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Time Is Different: Outside OPEC+, Oil Growth Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- “This time is different” may be the most dangerous words in business: billions of dollars have been lost betting that history won’t repeat itself. And yet now, in the oil world, it looks like this time really will be.For the first time in decades, oil companies aren’t rushing to increase production to chase rising oil prices as Brent crude approaches $70. Even in the Permian, the prolific shale basin at the center of the U.S. energy boom, drillers are resisting their traditional boom-and-bust cycle of spending.The oil industry is on the ropes, constrained by Wall Street investors demanding that companies spend less on drilling and instead return more money to shareholders, and climate change activists pushing against fossil fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. is paradigmatic of the trend, after its humiliating defeat at the hands of a tiny activist elbowing itself onto the board.The dramatic events in the industry last week only add to what is emerging as an opportunity for the producers of OPEC+, giving the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia more room for maneuver to bring back their own production. As non-OPEC output fails to rebound as fast as many expected -- or feared based on past experience -- the cartel is likely to continue adding more supply when it meets on June 1.‘Criminalization’Shareholders are asking Exxon to drill less and focus on returning money to investors. “They have been throwing money down the drill hole like crazy,” Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer for CalSTRS. “We really saw that company just heading down the hole, not surviving into the future, unless they change and adapt. And now they have to.”Exxon is unlikely to be alone. Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost a landmark legal battle last week when a Dutch court told it to cut emissions significantly by 2030 -- something that would require less oil production. Many in the industry fear a wave of lawsuits elsewhere, with western oil majors more immediate targets than the state-owned oil companies that make up much of OPEC production.“We see a shift from stigmatization toward criminalization of investing in higher oil production,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.While it’s true that non-OPEC+ output is creeping back from the crash of 2020 -- and the ultra-depressed levels of April and May last year -- it’s far from a full recovery. Overall, non-OPEC+ output will grow this year by 620,000 barrels a day, less than half the 1.3 million barrels a day it fell in 2020. The supply growth forecast through the rest of this year “comes nowhere close to matching” the expected increase in demand, according to the International Energy Agency.Beyond 2021, oil output is likely to rise in a handful of nations, including the U.S., Brazil, Canada and new oil-producer Guyana. But production will decline elsewhere, from the U.K. to Colombia, Malaysia and Argentina.As non-OPEC+ production increases less than global oil demand, the cartel will be in control of the market, executives and traders said. It’s a major break with the past, when oil companies responded to higher prices by rushing to invest again, boosting non-OPEC output and leaving the ministers led by Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz bin Salman with a much more difficult balancing act.Drilling DownSo far, the lack of non-OPEC+ oil production growth isn’t registering much in the market. After all, the coronavirus pandemic continues to constrain global oil demand. It may be more noticeable later this year and into 2022. By then, vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 are likely to be bearing fruit, and the world will need more oil. The expected return of Iran into the market will provide some of that, but there will likely be a need for more.When that happens, it will be largely up to OPEC to plug the gap. One signal of how the recovery will be different this time is the U.S. drilling count: It is gradually increasing, but the recovery is slower than it was after the last big oil price crash in 2008-09. Shale companies are sticking to their commitment to return more money to shareholders via dividends. While before the pandemic shale companies re-used 70-90% of their cash flow into further drilling, they are now keeping that metric at around 50%.The result is that U.S. crude production has flat-lined at around 11 million barrels a day since July 2020. Outside the U.S. and Canada, the outlook is even more somber: at the end of April, the ex-North America oil rig count stood at 523, lower than it was a year ago, and nearly 40% below the same month two years earlier, according to data from Baker Hughes Co.When Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz predicted earlier this year that “‘drill, baby, drill’ is gone for ever,” it sounded like a bold call. As ministers meet this week, they may dare to hope he’s right.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Want to Buy AMC but Scared You'll End Up Holding the Bag? There's a Solution.

    AMC stock is blasting off like a rocket ship again. It had a high of $29.76 on Thursday during regular trading hours after opening the week four days ago at a price of $12.38. For anyone who owned that stock at the beginning of the week, their money doubled in less than a week. If you’re standing on the sidelines and want a piece of the action, you might be filled with all sorts of questions, like these: Since AMC has already gone up so far, does that mean it’s out of gas now? Could AMC go down as fast as it came up? Why exactly did AMC go up so fast, and how do I know if it will keep going up? These are great questions that might be impossible to know the answers to. One big challenge is that AMC has turned into a “hype” stock. Together with GameStop, these two stocks are the face of hype stocks in 2021. And with hype stocks, there’s just no telling how far they’ll go up or how far they’ll fall. It’s because the stock valuation is being based almost entirely on hype. It’s just like the old “pump and dumps”, where an entity with a vested interest in a stock would hype it up and drive up the price. Then once that entity locked in their profit, the hype would disappear, the demand for the stock would die, and the price would implode. In the case of the pump and dumps, if you were one of the people who bought the hype and were left owning the stock after the price imploded, you were considered a bag holder. You held the stock as it died, perhaps hoping it would somehow come back. If it’s ever happened to you, then you know how much it stings to be a bag holder. People who are considering buying AMC right now are facing that same risk of holding the bag. What’s interesting about AMC is that we all KNOW this is a hype stock. It’s not like we’re being fooled by a pump and dump schemer in some way. We’re fully aware that this is pure hype. Yet there is still an allure to getting in on the action, and for most people that’s because the thought of making money in the stock market sounds fantastic. If your goal is to make some money in the stock market, why take a blind gamble on a stock that’s all but sure to implode shortly? You don’t have to take blind risks like that. There are proven edges in the stock market that you can take advantage of so that you can have the odds in your favor when you make trades. Mindful Trader offers a trading service that capitalizes on a back-tested edge in the market. The guy who runs it is a Stanford grad who did quantitative research on stock market price tendencies. He found a trading strategy that had remarkable returns in the back tests he ran. Subscribers can follow his trades, or they can learn his trading strategy and do it on their own. With each stock pick published by Mindful Trader, there are a lot of specifics offered: a profit target, a stoploss, and a length of time for being in the trade. There is no guesswork needed. Taking blind risks is not necessary in the stock market. And neither is the pain that comes with being a bag holder. There are sure to be people who make money on AMC, but there are also sure to be people who lose money and are left holding the bag. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Ways to Trade Cryptocurrencies in 2021How to Get Free Bitcoin in 2021 Without Investment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Loophole Makes ‘529’ Plans Good Wealth Transfer Tools. Here’s How to Use Them.

    Looking for a way to transfer wealth to the next generation but still want the option of yanking it back if you change your mind? Consider a “529” education-savings plan, financial pros say.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • This Little-Known 5G Company Has Dual Identities – And Huge Upside Potential

    Everyone on Wall Street is talking about 5G these days… and it’s no wonder why. Source: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock.com After all, Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) estimates that 5G networks will generate a whopping $13.2 trillion in global sales activity by 2035. In a Barron’s interview earlier this month, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon noted that we are still in the early innings of the 5G game … something I’ve been telling you for a while.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That represents an enormous investment opportunity, not just for folks on Wall Street, but for individual investors as well. While 5G is still in its deployment phase, Amon was optimistic that the majority of developed markets will have pervasive 5G coverage by the end of 2021. America’s No. 1 Stock Picker Reveals Next Big Winner (Free) That means more people uploading, downloading and streaming more high-definition content than ever before. Of course, that also means we’ll need 5G content delivery networks (CDNs) that can move all of that additional content quickly and securely. That leads me to the stock I want to talk about today… It’s both the world’s premier CDN provider and, behind the scenes, one of the world’s leading cloud-security firms. More Content Means More Revenue My latest 5G recommendation in Fry’s Investment Report runs the largest cloud delivery platform in the world. It operates at a massive scale with more than 340,000 servers handling trillions of requests per day and more than 100 terabits per second of concurrent traffic around the clock. It carries about 30% of the entire world’s internet traffic. These are enormous numbers. The large majority of CDN revenue comes from its “edge” delivery solutions, which process video streaming and software downloads. The Secret Behind the Widening Wealth Gap A CDN is a geographically distributed collection of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of internet content. It is like a network of data “minimarts” that operate closer to end users than the large web-hosting data warehouses known as “data centers.” These minimarts don’t deliver everything you’d ever need, just everything you need right now. This business is certain to continue growing, as 5G technology boosts data demand across numerous applications and end uses. That should in turn boost the growth rate for this business segment above the relatively low rate management is currently forecasting. But more importantly, the company’s dominant and steadily growing CDN platform provides a solid foundation for the sexier side of its corporate identity: cloud security. Keeping 5G Secure Data speed and data security have become inseparable processes. That’s why this company’s cybersecurity division has been growing so rapidly that it now accounts for one third of all revenues. In effect, this is a fast-growing cybersecurity company in the guise of a slow-but-steadily growing CDN. It used to be that CDNs could focus on delivering content, while devoting minimal attention to IT security. But times, and technologies, have changed. Data delivery and data security have become inseparably linked. And the more that businesses and individuals migrate their technological lives to the cloud — and they’ll be doing even more of that once 5G is established — the greater the imperative to secure the data and apps that reside there. Eric Fry’s Next Potential 1,000% Winner (Name and Ticker Symbol) Furthermore, app security and fraud protection solutions delivered more than 20% of the company’s total revenues in 2020. Network security and related services kicked in another 12%. Importantly, these cloud-security revenues are growing at a rapid clip — 33% per year over the last five years. The reason why management is targeting a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its security business over the next three to five years is obvious: Security attacks are increasing rapidly. If it can achieve that goal, security revenues would double by the end of 2023 and account for roughly half the company’s total revenues. Clearly, this 5G leader is on a new trajectory of long-term growth — growth that the 5G rollout could accelerate faster than most investors currently expect. Of course, that has huge implications for the company’s share price, which I think can move much higher from current levels. To get the name of this fast-growing 5G stock, my latest buy-under price and ongoing guidance, click here now. Regards, Eric Fry P.S. Hundreds of thousands of folks saw my “Technochasm” viral video from earlier this year. Well, the whole world has changed since then… and I’m back to talk about the Technochasm, the biggest megatrend in investing, in ways I couldn’t before… and discuss opportunities for even bigger market gains… the kind to keep you from falling behind. And I’m bringing along investing legend Louis Navellier to join me on camera for the first time ever. Click here to check out our conversation – and to get our No. 1 stock pick right now. NOTE: On the date of publication, Eric Fry did not own either directly or indirectly any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls —in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, right here. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post This Little-Known 5G Company Has Dual Identities â And Huge Upside Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Sell the Rips in Churchill Capital Stock

    Thursday was an incredibly bullish day for wild stocks. The small-caps were strongest adding 3% in two days. The best example was the explosion in AMC (NYSE:AMC) up 35% Thursday alone. That tornado included most EV stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) rose 2% and 3% respectively. You had to look hard to find weaknesses. Found it! Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCIV) stock somehow managed to close down while other soared. Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com This is the company bringing Lucid Motors to market. Spoiler alert, I love the car but not so much the stock. The main reason it won’t make my buy list yet is the lack of fundamentals. I don’t normally mind expensive stocks but I do need actual fundamentals first.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips CCIV stock is still pre-revenue, so there are absolutely no tangibles to use for bait. The entire stock price is of hope of future successes. That’s too many variables for me to quantify. When we run out of quantifiable risk elsewhere, I will venture into the dark horses like this one. Opportunity Is Real, But Not Like This The EV revolution is very real thanks to the work that Tesla did. Even that company needed many miracles to succeed, and arguably Elon Musk was the X factor. Without him it would not have happened and there is only one of him. The rest of the e-fleet will have to create their own miracles. The main problem for me within this EV opportunity is that Lucid targets a niche market. This is not an insult, but a definition of its target audience. It may have mass appeal but it won’t be a populous vehicle. The cars are gorgeous but the starting price is about twice that of Tesla’s. This by definition includes only an elite minority chunk of us. I am not down right bearish on the stock, but I am realistic about its upside expectations. In previous writings I suggested bullish trades by selling puts at $15 per share and those yielded profits. There are better EV stock opportunities now and my top three are Tesla, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nio. The EV opportunity is real enough that the legacy automakers embraced it. Recently, Ford made headlines with its electrified F150. How to Trade CCIV Stock Source: Charts by TradingView CCIV stock is in the right place, so the trick is to find the right entry into the stock. Since the February pop, it has been in a descending channel, so investors are more likely looking for exit points. Case in point, at the end of April, I wrote about taking the advantage of that spike to exit the stock and fade it. That decision would have saved investors 30% of pain. I still suggest that it makes for a great trading stock rather than an investment. This can change once they come to market with cheaper models. The problem with these stocks is that they move fast in both directions. Traders need strong charting skills to win. Currently, the bulls are trying to make a stand at $17.50. They have defended it well twice already and that’s the first step in finding a bottom. Stocks need to stop making lower lows before rallying back. The next challenge is to deal with the resistance above. CCIV stock will find sellers above $21 per share and even more of them as it approaches $25. It is OK for it to fail there for the next few weeks as long as it holds upside momentum. I would not want to be long if, for whatever reason, the May 13 low fails. The downside scenario from there would bring it back to single digits. This is not my forecast, but it would be a technical bearish development if it happens. For some reason, the new breed of investors are very passionate about their stocks. Things are working in their favor because of days like yesterday. For example, there was no real reason why Rocket (NYSE:RKT) stock would soar 10% on no news – yet it happened. There will come a time where the price action normalizes and then the real tests come. Intestinal fortitude is easy when with the government is funding the rally with trillions. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post Sell the Rips in Churchill Capital Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.