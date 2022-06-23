U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,441.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,620.25
    +54.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.39
    -1.80 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -0.94 (-3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3890
    -0.7510 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.37
    +134.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    +2.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.24
    -23.98 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Rabobank extends collaboration with Finastra for its next generation payments hub

·3 min read

Dutch bank selects Finastra to future-proof its payments with a modern and functionally rich solution

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Rabobank – a large international financial services group headquartered in the Netherlands – has selected the latest version of Fusion Global PAYplus for increased efficiency and innovation in payments. Finastra's payments hub will also help the bank migrate to the new ISO 20022 payments standard, due to go live in the eurozone for SWIFT messages in November 2022.

Finastra Logo
Finastra Logo

With support from Finastra, Rabobank was recently awarded for achieving a straight-through processing (STP) rate for SWIFT MT103 and MT202 payment messages of over 99 percent for the last five years, by one of its correspondent banking partners. Upgrading Finastra's solution will enable the bank to continue processing cross border (high value) payments effectively, while benefiting from higher quality data and reduced errors and delays.

"One of the most important requirements when selecting Fusion Global PAYplus as the solution for our cross border (high value) payment processing was to increase our STP rate," Patrick Kipping, Area Lead Transaction Processing at Rabobank said. "This award is a recognition that we have succeeded in this together with Finastra. We are convinced that in close cooperation with Finastra, we can increase our STP rate even further in the years to come with the migration to ISO 20022."

Fusion Global PAYplus provides an incremental approach towards ISO 20022 migration. The solution supports MT to MX processing, enabling conversion between SWIFT's MT messaging and XML-based message formats. The bank can therefore gradually switch to a fully ISO 20022 compliant model to minimize disruption.

"Our global payments hub has helped Rabobank process its cross-border transactions quickly and efficiently for many years," Tal Weiser, Managing Director Sales, Global Services Payments at Finastra said. "It is designed to support ongoing innovation and adaptation to new industry demands. Now that the ISO 20022 mandate is fast approaching, the upgrade will drive compliance and future-proof the bank's payments processing. We are pleased to extend our support to Rabobank as it continues on its transformation journey."

For further information please contact:

Sofia Romano
EMEA PR Manager
T +44 (0)7552 865009
E sofia.romano@finastra.com      
finastra.com

Caroline Duff
Global Head of PR
T +44 (0)7917 613586
E caroline.duff@finastra.com    
finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/finastra
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinastraFS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMHbdfIgA6bzw_fsPN39bg

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street
Paddington
London W2 6BD
United Kingdom
T: +44 20 3320 5000

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rabobank-extends-collaboration-with-finastra-for-its-next-generation-payments-hub-301573872.html

SOURCE Finastra

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Ra

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

    Microsoft stock tops most of FAANG in performance and all of that group in profit margin. But does that make the stock a buy right now?

  • Warren Buffett Can’t Keep His Hands Off Occidental as Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway purchased more than $500 million of Occidental Petroleum stock recently and now holds a 16.3% stake in the big energy company, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett began buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock earlier this year and Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares after purchasing a total of 9.5 million shares this past Friday and Wednesday. Occidental shares were down 3.6% Wednesday to $55.77 as oil prices continued to retreat, falling 1.7% to $104 a barrel based on West Texas intermediate crude.

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Crude Oil’s Inflation Trade Is Unwinding, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s standout inflation trade of backing commodities is coming under pressure on concern a recession will curb demand for raw materials.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapThat’s th

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Near Buy Points

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Two are near buy points.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Dow Jones Futures: New Market Rally Struggles For Direction; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded from losses but gains faded. Five stocks from a hot sector are near buy points.