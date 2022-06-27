U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.49
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,428.63
    -72.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,528.93
    -78.69 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.33
    +8.59 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    +2.22 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4110
    +0.2410 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.99
    -10.81 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Raccoon Network that got investment from Freedom Fund is trying to build a web3 metaverse

Raccoon Network
·4 min read

Raccoon NFTs are proof of equity in the metaverse, all transaction royalties proceeds belong to all community users.

Raccoon Network

Raccoon NFTs are proof of equity in the metaverse, all transaction royalties proceeds belong to all community users.
Raccoon NFTs are proof of equity in the metaverse, all transaction royalties proceeds belong to all community users.

New York, NY, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raccoon Network got 1 million dollar investment from Freedom Fund in last week, which has invested in fintechs expecially in web3 such as Raccoon Network and Spxde. “The effects will be public soon as web3 attracted more attention.

Robert Le, fintech analyst at PitchBook, said that a bifurcation in funding was likely, as consumer-facing fintechs struggle while those selling software to other businesses will prove more stable. Among those is USA metaverse start-up Raccoon Network, which doubled its valuation to $10M in its latest funding round in June.

Tech companies are busily building an alternative virtual reality in the metaverse. What might it mean for humanity? The answers probably are different in Raccoon Network.

That’s the reason why Raccoon Network got investment in this tumbling market, the ubiquity and intrusiveness of modern technology poses an unprecedented threat to freedom of thought, argues Gia, a manager works in Freedom Fund. Hyperbolically, she bans her own daughter from having an Alexa digital assistant because “it steals your dreams and sells them”. Data privacy must be reframed as a right to inner freedom.

In this scintillating and occasionally outlandish world, one of the world’s leading entrepreneurs re-examines age-old philosophical debates in light of this emerging technology.

These are the things that bring them together.

The Raccoon network is an open world that is an all-new metaverse where players can build, own and monetize their data. They have the faith that the metaverse must allow the users to create a fair world by getting rewards.

“We have seen so many web3--or the new internet-- is edging into the mainstream.” said Oscar, co-founder of Raccoon Network. The art, fashion, gaming, and finance worlds are already exploring the potential of this new realm. From Starbucks’ plans to launch NFTs for coffee drinkers to gain access to “experiences” to Gucci auctioning an NFT to raise money for Unicef USA.

“But all of those are not clear to us. ” he said, They essentially suggest another possible business model users could get rewards from their products. Now, Raccoon Network has stepped in with 3 key features in its platform.

No.1 Privacy metaverse.

As the team of Raccoon Network said, we’re tired of the endless privacy scams and leaks on the internet. All users must hand over all their information, including their phone number, email, and even KYC certification, before using any site or so-called platforms.

But everyone could live in the Raccoon Network within a new digital identity(Raccoon ID). It provides the garden of a metaverse which allows people to work, join social, and live there. This feature could help you enjoy the internet without worrying about being tracked by any company.

No.2 Creating the value of data.

Raccoon Network is also changing approaches to data use. a trading marketplace to allow all users to provide their service based on data protection, has built an online community for developers and Freelancers that incentivizes them to refer the best users for cases using “bounties” as a reward.

They aim to reach 1 billion dollars trading volume after 1 year.

No.3 Redefine the value of Data in Raccoon Network by using web3.0 tools.

This investment also faces a challenge, while companies such as Meta, HTC, and Snap invest heavily in augmented and virtual reality, arguing that increased immersion in digital space will be a key component of the metaverse, these technologies always seem on the cusp of hitting the mainstream but never quite arrive.

Raccoon Network has put forward an important multinational program of web3, they are trying to build a lot of offices around the world to attract more talents in web3 and support various dApps with their library of tools

Raccoon Network is a platform that allows all programmers to deploy their dApps and contracts on their network, which supports web3.0 technology. Such as games, social dApps, 3D E-commerce, and a lot of other things related to the decentralized concept.

At the same time, Raccoon NFTs are proof of equity in the metaverse, all transaction royalties proceeds belong to all community users. The amount of Raccoon NFTs is fixed.

The product manager of FreedomProtocol said, “We are trusting that Raccoon Network is going to be the company that produces the valuable data with mass-market appeal.”

Raccoon Network is changing your life.

Contact: Deron Williams

Email: consumer@rac.network

Website: rac.network

Whitepaper: whitepaper.rac.network

Twitter: twitter.com/racnetwork

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. M

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • 1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) executed a four-for-one stock split on July 20 of last year, and shares of the graphics specialist have had mixed fortunes on the market since then. Initially, Nvidia enjoyed an impressive post-split rally. Nvidia's drop offers an enticing opportunity to buy a stock that could fly higher in the long run.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being the next Hertz

    Even for a veteran meme stock trader like Mike Minutelli, Revlon Inc is a wild bet. The 30-year-old plumber from Oxford, North Carolina, scored a 350% profit last week by selling half the shares in the U.S. cosmetics maker he bought after it filed for bankruptcy protection on June 16. Minutelli dabbles in shares such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - dubbed meme stocks because of their popularity with retail investors.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Blue Apron Stock?

    Blue Apron's (NYSE: APRN) stock recently rebounded from a two-year low after it launched its meal kits on Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) website. Without having to subscribe to Blue Apron's service, customers can now buy individual meal kits from Walmart's online marketplace. It previously sold its meal kits on Walmart's now-discontinued online marketplace Jet.com for about year before it ended the partnership in 2019.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks you should sell in 2022 according to billionaire Dan Loeb. If you want to skip reading about Dan Loeb’s view on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan […]

  • Gensler labels bitcoin a ‘commodity’ as crypto prices stabilize

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that bitcoin was the only cryptocurrency he was prepared to publicly label a commodity, rather than a security, in an interview with CNBC.

  • Trump SPAC Dives As These Higher-Ups Get Grand Jury Subpoenas

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. said a federal grand jury had subpoenaed the company's board members. DWAC stock fell hard.

  • Citigroup cuts S&P 500 target to reflect blend of recession, ‘soft landing’ scenarios

    Citigroup analysts have cut their S&P 500 target for 2022 by 500 points after stubbornly high inflation spurred the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    The inventor of the GPU is currently valued at close to $400 billion. Let's see if that can more than double by 2025.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Soars on Proposed FDA Labeling for Depression Drug

    Cowen analyst Joseph Thome said the disclosure is "an encouraging sign and hopefully an important step toward a potential near-term FDA approval" of Axsome's drug for major depressive disorder.