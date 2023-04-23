The race to build a self-driving tank – and transform warfare

Elbit's ROBUST tanks being demonstrated at Bovington

Just outside of Dorchester, Dorset, the future of warfare is being tested.

Last month, the Army began trialling self-driving tanks at its Armoured Trials and Development Unit in Bovington, an army base that also hosts Britain's tank museum.

The autonomous, heavily armoured vehicles that have been roaming the landscape are seen as the future of the battlefield, acting as outriders and scouts for the infantry.

The benefits are obvious: sending troops into a town filled with booby traps and snipers is a risk, but sending in a five-tonne tank that drives itself is much safer.

As with the race to develop a self-driving car, there are plenty of companies seeking to be the first to put an autonomous tank on the battlefield.

Elbit Systems UK, part of the Israeli defence business of the same name, is among them.

Better known for its Watchkeeper surveillance drone developed with France’s Thales, Elbit’s Robust self-driving tank – or to give the vehicle its formal classification, a heavy uncrewed ground system (H-UGVs) - was among the vehicles tested by the Army in Dorset.

The six-wheel giant, which runs on tyres rather than treads, looks like a cross between Wall-E and the Batmobile.

“It is designed to conduct missions where you would prefer not to put people in harm's way,” says Martin Fausset, chief executive of Elbit Systems UK.

Robust and other self-driving tanks that are being developed are packed with cameras, microphones and other sensors, allowing them to send crucial battlefield intelligence back to base even when taking fire.

The vehicles can also shift supplies without tying up soldiers, don’t sleep, unlike human troops, and take up little power when stationary.

As with a smaller bomb disposal robot, and despite their tank-like size, these vehicles also offer a closer look at unknown threats compared to airborne drones.

However, they are not just useful aides on the battlefield – they will also be able to launch offensives.

“The size of it, and the physical presence of it is such that you could get very good cross country performance and if you needed to, you can, you can put weapons on it,” says Fausset.

“You can put a turret on it, you can put missiles on it and you can launch drones from it.”

As with military drones, self-driving tanks with offensive capabilities would always have a human sitting behind them to ensure that judgment is used when pulling the trigger.

However, when it comes to information gathering, the vehicles will also follow the trend of being paired with artificial intelligence to sift the data for the most useful nuggets to act upon.

In this respect, it joins other cutting edge military technology gathering gigabytes of data, such as the Tempest next generation fighter jet being developed by the UK, Italy and Japan.

The new next generation Tempest Stealth jet Prototype on display - David Rose

Despite the complex technology, vehicles such as Robust are lighter than a human-manned tank.

Protection systems from threats such as poison gas and features including air conditioning can be dispensed with. The armour can also be thinner, which cuts down costs.

Prices are as yet undecided and will depend on the precise demands the army makes on the vehicles, says Fausset.

However, Kuldar Väärsi, chief executive of Milrem, an Estonian firm also developing an autonomous tank, says: “The price of such systems will be significantly lower than of modern infantry fighting vehicles, but the firepower and mobility will be the same or higher.

“The vehicles themselves are three to four times lighter compared to traditional infantry fighting vehicles and more versatile on various terrains.

“Since they have no crew compartments, they are also lower with a lower visual signature,” which is useful for evading detection.

Once deployed, Milrem’s Type X, which was also tested by the Army, will be able to detect obstacles and the best route to follow, as well as monitoring its own internal systems for parts that need to be replaced.

The Type X will be “an intelligent wingman to main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles,” says Väärsi.

“Compared to a crewed vehicle, replacing a lost robotic combat vehicle is purely a logistical nuance,” he adds.

The tanks can accompany armed units or go off on their own. Groups of them can act as sentries along a contested border, says Elbit’s Fausset.

Milrem and Elbit are relatively small players in the multi-billion dollar defence market. However, the UK’s biggest defence businesses have also been busy developing rival technology.

BAE Systems is working with Qinetiq on fighting vehicles that can be made in either manned or autonomous models.

Qinetiq is known for its military robots, which can dispose of bombs and deal with other nasty situations like a nuclear or chemical leak.

Royal Navy of fixed-wing drones being launched from the flight deck of HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy begins exploring the use of un-crewed technology on the new aircraft carriers - LPhot Ben Corbett/Royal Navy/Crown Copyright

BAE has already installed autonomous technology onto the Australian Army’s M113 AS4 Armoured Personnel Carriers to help defence officials there experiment with the new equipment.

In the US, BAE has developed a prototype robot tank that can speed along at 45 miles per hour and can shoot drones and other targets three miles away.

With a hybrid engine, it can also move for six miles silently and tackle 60pc inclines.

In addition to keeping personnel away from dangerous situations, autonomous tanks will reduce the number of trained soldiers needed for tasks such as sentry duty and logistics near the front line.

Fausset added: “You could put up a boundary fence with these types of vehicles, which enables you to both detect electronic threats, and also to jam them.

“You could surround yourself with remote vehicles with that jamming equipment to obtain better protection as a consequence.”

That is a boon for the British Army, which is currently in the process of shrinking its overall regular numbers to 72,500 by 2025, its lowest figure in two centuries.

The reduction in standing force means each soldier must do more, with automation offering a helping hand.

While smaller robot units already exist, the heft of an automated tank offers new advantages, Faussett says

As to when they can be put to use, Elbit’s contender could be seen soon if a buyer emerges.

“I think we're very close,” Faussett says. “I honestly think somebody will be using this within a year or two.”