The race to thwart Putin and keep the lights on in war-torn Ukraine

Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian power plants in an attempt to disrupt the energy supply and cause blackouts - DTEK

For most of Europe, the sight of 19 wind turbines on the horizon is a pretty ordinary thing.

But look a little more closely and the Tyligulska wind farm, in southern Ukraine, seems nothing short of miraculous.

Assembled during wartime in just nine months, the project has become a symbol of Ukraine’s tenacious resistance against Russian attempts to cripple the country’s infrastructure.

Around 300 engineers for DTEK, Ukraine’s biggest private energy company, worked around the clock from August to May to bring the 114 megawatt scheme online, using equipment they cobbled together after the evacuation of foreign contractors.

These engineers laboured in open fields just 60 miles from the frontline of the war. They braved floods, freezing temperatures and even volleys of Russian missiles that streaked overhead – fired from warships in the Black Sea – forcing them to dive into bomb shelters.

Today, the turbines – each about 200 metres tall from the ground to the tip of their blades – are supplying vital power to Ukrainians after the country’s electricity grid took a sustained pounding last winter.

They are also emblematic of Ukraine’s push to replace its fleet of ageing coal plants, which supplied around one quarter of all power before the war, with cleaner sources of energy.

There are not just sound environmental reasons for this, but security ones too, says Maxim Timchenko, chief executive of DTEK.

With a single, devastating missile strike, Russia can take out an entire 300 megawatt coal power unit, he explains.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, faces the challenge of keeping Ukraine's energy system running during an active conflict - Paul Grover

By comparison, Tyligulska’s 19 turbines stand hundreds of feet apart and make much smaller targets.

“In one moment, [with coal plants] we could lose 300 megawatts of capacity,” Timchenko explains. “You cannot do the same with these turbines.”

This kind of thinking underpins much of the work to rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which Vladimir Putin’s forces have been mercilessly targeting with missiles and kamikaze drones.

Damage to this kind of equipment close to the frontlines had been common since the start of the conflict in February last year.

But things stepped up last autumn, when Russian forces began striking coal-fired power plants, electricity sub-stations and other grid equipment across the country in an attempt to break people’s spirits in the coldest months.

Strikes rained down daily upon these facilities, leaving only tangled masses of metal behind – and Ukrainians without light and heat in temperatures that can fall to -20 degrees celsius.

At some point, every single coal or hydroelectric power plant in the country has been damaged, in many instances killing or injuring workers.

Timchenko, who has been unable to return to his family home in Donetsk since Russia invaded Crimea and parts of southeast Ukraine in 2014, remembers the particularly “massive” attack in November, which plunged the country into mass blackouts.

“The date we all remember is November 23,” he recalls during an interview with The Telegraph in his company’s London office.

On that day, Russia unleashed a barrage of 70 cruise missiles and five drones, ruthlessly targeting power and water systems.

“We did not have as much advanced anti-missile equipment then. Some missiles and drones were missed, and they hit our system,” says Timchenko. “Then it was a chain reaction for the whole system in Ukraine.”

Russian attacks triggered Ukraine power stations to shut down one by one - DTEK

Like a line of dominoes, the damage to the grid triggered automatic systems at Ukraine’s nuclear and coal power stations, putting them into shutdown one-by-one.

“We lost every coal power station except one – it was a national blackout,” he says.

In the wake of the attack, Ukraine’s transmission grid operator, Ukrenergo, and DTEK, which is responsible for roughly 40pc of power distribution in the country, dispatched teams of engineers to repair power lines, substations and the hydropower facilities.

The hydro sites were fixed and used to bring the coal power stations back online. This allowed the nuclear power stations to come back on as well.

Timchenko says the system was eventually restored in 24 hours – although some homes and businesses in parts of the country remained without power for days, according to reports. Throughout the winter, the Ukrainian crews became adept at restoring power after strikes in a matter of hours.

Although things have improved since then, the attacks continue and Timchenko still begins each day with a damage report.

He is in awe of DTEK’s 55,000 employees, be it the engineers who volunteer to repair grid equipment near the front line, power station workers who remain on sites during air raids, or staff at the company’s Kyiv HQ who have worked with Blitz spirit throughout the conflict.

“I never expected such a sacrifice, such a commitment,” says Timchenko.

“Can you imagine coming to a power station, knowing that this power station could be a target of a missile attack at any moment of time – and you still walk in and do what you have to do?

“This is heroic behaviour. We compare our power workers with the fighters. We have the military front and the energy front – they have the same risk and they both fight for the survival of the country.”

He also praises engineers who volunteered to repair the power grid in Bucha and other areas surrounding Kyiv, even after one of their colleagues was blown up in his van by a Russian landmine.

“They live in relatively safe regions – but they still made the decision to come.”

Meanwhile, those working at the company’s headquarters carry on working on laptops and taking video calls in an underground car park-turned-bomb shelter, even as missiles fly outside. “There is office furniture and everything,” Timchenko smiles.

DTEK staff work from a makeshift bunker in a car park - DTEK

Around 5,000 of DTEK’s staff – many former coal miners – have also joined the fighting directly. In total, 187 have died so far.

Even Timchenko is never far from danger. “It is frightening,” he says, “especially when I’m leaving my apartment in Kyiv on the 26th floor and you see drones, you see the hit and then a big explosion.”

DTEK, which operates eight thermal plants, supplies about one fifth of Ukraine’s power overall. Most of the country’s power comes from state-operated nuclear plants. But Timchenko believes its coal plants have become targets because a Russian strike on a nuclear plant is seen as much more risky.

The company is part of a group of industrial businesses owned by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, whose empire also includes football club Shakhtar Donetsk and the Azovstal steelworks, which became the focus of fierce fighting during the siege of Mariupol.

In the short term, DTEK is still seeking donations of equipment including high-voltage power transformers and circuit breakers, which are used in thermal plants.

But in the long-run, the company is pivoting to renewable energy, with the aim of making its assets cleaner, more distributed and resilient to attacks. This will also involve “smart grids”, of the kind now being built in the Bucha area, which can adapt to partial outages.

DTEK is pivoting towards renewables in order to make its assets cleaner- and more resistant to Russian attacks - DTEK

Eventually, Timchenko believes Ukraine could become a massive green energy supplier to the rest of Europe.

That may sound far off, but Ukraine is already hooked up to the rest of the Continent and has even managed to export surplus electricity at certain points during the war. The country’s government has set a target to reach 50pc renewable power by 2030.

The first phase of the Tyligulska wind farm, a three-part project that will eventually generate 500 megawatts of electricity, is just one step along the way to this goal.

Phase two will add another 64 turbines and cost €450m (£386m), money that Timchenko is now trying to raise from investors. This is the main reason for his visit to London.

Given the time it takes to build a wind farm in Britain – more than ten years on average – perhaps the Ukrainians could teach us a thing or two?

“You know, we will share our knowledge of how to do things quickly,” says Timchenko. “But I don’t want to share with anybody [the experience of] how to do it in war.”

