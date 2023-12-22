Rachel Cruze: 11 Free or Low-Cost Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

SrdjanPav / Getty Images

During the holiday season, it’s easy to get swept up into thinking that all of your gifts should be expensive and luxurious. However, the more money you spend on presents doesn’t necessarily mean you’re creating happier memories. What is most likely happening is you’re building a big balance on your credit card that you might struggle to pay off in the New Year.

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get into the holiday spirit. Money expert Rachel Cruze shared some of her favorite ideas for affordable Christmas gifts in an article on Ramsey Solutions. Many of these gifts cost little to make or are entirely free and all of them can create priceless memories. If you want to give someone a meaningful present, consider making it one of these inexpensive Christmas gifts.

1. Create a Homemade Sugar Scrub

If someone on your wish list loves beauty, consider making them a homemade sugar scrub for Christmas. Cruze said you can look up recipes online, many of which utilize ingredients you likely already have in your home like brown sugar and coconut oil.

2. Offer Babysitting, Housesitting or Pet-Sitting Services

Give the gift of your time and expertise. Design some coupons using free design platforms like Canva, print them out and give them to the people in your life who need babysitting, housesitting, or pet-sitting services you can provide.

3. Bake Treats Together

Baking holiday treats together, like cookies or brownies, is a wonderful way to whip up tasty snacks for everyone and create memories to last a lifetime. If you want to save money on ingredients, swing by your local dollar store for inexpensive cookie and brownie mix.

4. Make a Slideshow of Your Favorite Moments Together

For this slideshow, Cruze said you can pull together some of your favorite pictures and add in any funny stories. If you have a projector in your home, gather everyone around to watch for a memorable Christmas gift. (If not, consider whipping up a quick PowerPoint presentation to play from your computer.)

5. Go To a Free Event

Check in with your local Nextdoor or Chamber of Commerce to see which free holiday events are happening in your area. If you find free tree-lighting or community activity events, save the date on your schedule and go with family members and friends.

6. Make a Date Jar

This is a sweet Christmas gift idea from Cruze for those who are married or in relationships. Write down some ideas for inexpensive dates and fun things you’d enjoy doing together and put them into a jar. Give the jar to your partner and have them pick one out of the jar for the two of you to enjoy together.

7. Give Something of Yours They Enjoy

Give that special person on your gift list a book, blanket or mug you own that they really like or always use when they come over. Cruze said this small, unexpected gesture could mean the world to them and it costs nothing to give.

8. Make a Holiday Mix in a Jar

A holiday mix can be whatever you want it to be, like all the ingredients for the perfect cup of hot cocoa or supplies to bake cookies on snow days. Add these all into a jar and give it as a treat to friends or family.

9. Print and Frame a Special Quote

Cruze said you can use Canva to quickly turn favorite quotes into beautiful designs and get the images printed out at drugstores for a few dollars. Once your print is ready, frame it and gift it.

10. Take a Walk or Drive To Look at Christmas Lights

This is a free and festive way to enjoy the holiday season with everyone. Play some Christmas music as you drive around the neighborhood or walk a few blocks to check out all the pretty decorations.

11. Regift With Care

If you receive a Christmas gift that isn’t your style, consider if anyone in your life might like it instead. A candle you didn’t particularly care for might make the perfect present for a candle enthusiast friend or relative and it costs nothing to give and put a smile on their face.

