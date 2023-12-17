Rachel Cruze: 28 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts on a Budget

©Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the holidays fast approach, you may find yourself in the position of not having all the gifts you need for the important people in your life. Last minute gift shopping can be even more stressful, but it doesn’t have to be.

Financial expert Rachel Cruze, New York Times bestselling author, financial expert and host of The Rachel Cruze Show — and a regular contributor to Dave Ramsey’s financial website — compiled a convenient list of last minute gifts you can purchase on a budget.

Retro Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This retro portable speaker is as adorable and chic as it is useful. Made to look vintage — but with fully modern Bluetooth capabilities — it has the best of both form and function for an office, at home or even for an outdoor party.

Retro Air Fryer

Stay with the retro vibe with this air fryer that is so stylish it almost doesn’t even resemble a kitchen appliance. Yet it still functions perfectly for cooking food in a fast and healthy fashion.

My Family Cookbook

Handwritten recipes are precious to keep and pass down to younger generations. If you don’t have room for an old fashioned recipe book, consider this My Family Cookbook, which allows you to compile your favorite recipes in one book.

Roku Streaming Stick

Streamline your streaming — or your friends’ and family’s — with the gift of a Roku streaming stick. The Wi-Fi enabled stick turns a living room into a home theater.

Terrarium Candle

For those who love to admire plants but not necessarily grow them, give the gift of a terrarium candle. These wax candles are remarkably realistic and made with soy wax and gentle fragrance for a visually stunning addition to any room.

Wireless 3-in-1 Charger

Most people have multiple devices these days that need charging for home and work use. This wireless 3-in-1 charger makes it possible to charge three devices at once, without cluttering up your desk or counter space.

Essential Oil Diffuser

Diffusers are a lovely way to instantly improve the ambiance and scent of any room. Scent has a way of transforming a mood, as well as enhancing overall air quality. This ceramic diffuser also includes color changing night lights and an auto-off function.

DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit

Hot sauce lovers are often super picky about the perfect hot sauce for them. Now you can give them the gift of making their own with this DIY hot sauce kit. It comes with recipes and bottles, and you can upgrade from the standard to an even hotter — and slightly more expensive — Carolina Reaper or Deluxe kit.

Cocktail Shaker Set

If you know a cocktail lover who isn’t content with just a regular glass of wine or beer, consider getting them this cocktail shaker set, which includes a 24-ounce martini shaker, a muddler, strainer, mixer spoon, recipe cards and more!

Pedicure Foot Spa

The holidays alone can bring on stress that makes this gift immediately useful: a pedicure foot spa for aching tootsies. With massaging attachments, a pumice stone and a heart stream of bubbles, this is a great gift.

Classic Coffee Syrup Trio

Getting coffee at your favorite local café, especially if you like it a little fancy, is getting more expensive in these days of high inflation. This coffee syrup trio of vanilla, salted caramel and mocha flavors will turn an at-home coffee maker into a coffee bar with flourish.

Coffee Cup Warmer

For busy people in the morning, coffee can too easily get cold before you have a chance to fully enjoy it. Give this gift of a coffee cup warmer, with six settings and a handy temperature display, so every cup can be enjoyed.

Sunrise Alarm Clock

Waking up can be difficult on the best of days, but some people are just extra heavy snoozers. This sunrise alarm clock simulates natural sunshine, and it also comes with dual alarms, nature sounds, a color changing night light and FM radio.

City Bonfire Portable Fire Pit

If your gift recipients live in cold climes but enjoy outdoor activities, consider this lovely little portable fire pit. Better yet, it’s made from environmentally friendly and 100% biodegradable food-grade soy wax, in a recyclable steel tin. It won’t produce harmful or toxic ashes, smoke or soot.

Modern Minimalista Uno Deck

Everyone’s favorite childhood card game has been redesigned with original art by Warleson Oliviera. Same game, but visually a little more stunning.

Glass Teapot and Flowering Tea Infuser

For true tea lovers, this unique glass teapot is designed to feature flowering teas, which “bloom” as the hot water softens their petals. The tea is tasty and aesthetically pleasing. The teapot is both stovetop and microwave safe. It comes with two blooming teas, the kettle and a tea maker.

One Month Subscription to Audible Audiobooks

For people who love to read but don’t have as much time to do so as they like, Audible is a wonderful alternative — you can listen to books on your commute, while doing chores and many other times. This subscription will pay for one book credit.

2024 Ramsey Goal Planner

Help make 2024 the year your friends or family take their finances seriously and commit to improving them with this handy Ramsey Goal Planner. It includes brainstorming from other financial and wellness experts, including Rachel Cruze, John Delony and Jade Warshaw. You’ll find goal check-ins, savings trackers, a vision board and more inside.

Instagram Photo Book

If your best photos all live online in your Instagram account, now you can collect a bunch of those into a cute, handy little gift for people who might not ever see those perfectly captured moments online.

Kids’ Bath Bomb Set

If bath time is a bit of a tough sell for the kids in your life, these unicorn bath bombs might change their minds. They add fun color, scent and a cute little unicorn toy to each bathing experience.

Crystal Growing Science Experiment

This is the perfect gift for curious kids who need ideas for activities to get them off their screens. Kids learn science but also end up with cool crystals they can display on their shelves and share with friends.

‘Kids Can Cook Anything!’ Cookbook

Kids can learn how to cook at very young ages, and the sooner you get them involved, the more likely they are to hold onto that skill into adulthood. This cookbook includes 75 recipes tested by America’s Test Kitchen cooks, including more than 15,000 kids, to make sure they are easy to make. It includes helpful photos and easy-to-follow steps and recipes.

‘I’m Glad for What I Have’ Kids’ Book

Rachel Cruze’s newest book for kids, “I’m Glad for What I Have,” is a book that’s not just meant to teach kids about gratitude, but a way for parents to open the door to important conversations about what makes us truly happy.

Electric Hot Pot

Whether someone in your life doesn’t have a lot of time or space for cooking, you know a college student in the dorms or you just want to offer the gift of an easy kitchen utility, consider the Dezin electric hot pot. At 1.5 liters, this is perfect for making individual meals, from ramen and soup to stir fries, with little mess or need for a full kitchen — and it’s easy to clean in any sink.

Questions for Humans: Parents and Teens Edition

If you’re looking for yet more ways to help the kids on your holiday lists engage with things outside their technology, consider the Questions for Humans conversation deck, compiled by another Ramsey Solutions’ expert, Dr. John Delony, a mental health expert. The 52 cards enable fun, thought-provoking conversation.

Snack Box Care Package

If all else fails in your gift giving ideas, consider the gift of a well-filled stomach with a snack box care package full of tasty and surprising treats.

Earbud Cord Organizer

For those folks who are still using earbuds with wires, it’s nice to have a simple and easy way to keep those cords from tangling up, especially if you have multiple cords. This leather TOPHOME earbud organizer is cute and functional — and comes in multiple colors, though some colors are pricier.

Smartphone Lens Kit

Phones have become so much more — for many people, they are also cameras, and it’s truly impressive what quality photos they can take. Adding in this smartphone lens kit can take any phone to a whole new level.

