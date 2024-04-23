Rachel Cruze: 4 Ways To Build Wealth as a Minimalist

©Rachel Cruze

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Less is more,” but may have never considered applying it to your financial goals. Incorporating a minimalist lifestyle can not only bring about a sense of calm and tranquility but also lead to a more abundant and fulfilling life.

Check Out: Self-Made Billionaire Judy Faulkner Turned $70K Into $7 Billion With These 4 Moves

Learn More: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Minimalism isn’t just a concept; it’s a practical lifestyle choice. It’s about intentionally decluttering your physical space, reducing material possessions and focusing on what truly adds value to your life. This simplicity can extend beyond physical objects to include simplifying your schedule, relationships and overall mindset, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and abundant life.

Rachel Cruze, daughter of renowned personal finance advisor Dave Ramsey, shared four helpful tips for minimalism fans looking to reduce the stuff in their homes, which can significantly increase the amount of money in their bank accounts.

Keep reading for a deeper look at Cruze’s tips for simplifying your life and increasing your wealth, which are rooted in mindful spending, saving and investing.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Embrace Decluttering

The first strategy, decluttering, is a transformative commitment that can reshape not only your living space but also your financial landscape. By reducing clutter, you invite a sense of tranquility into your physical space and, in turn, feel a profound peace.

“You either get the stuff, or you get the space,” Cruze said. This simple principle of decluttering can lead to fewer distractions and more focus on your long-term financial goals.

Find Out: Net Worth for US Families — How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Don’t Forget Mental Decluttering

Cruze emphasized that decluttering not only frees up physical space but also clears up your mental space: “When you have less clutter, you use less brain power on decisions that don’t really matter.”

This natural side effect of clutter reduction can significantly improve your mental well-being.

When you have just one option, whether it’s choosing a spatula for cooking or picking out your favorite pair of shoes to wear, you don’t waste mental energy on inconsequential decisions. Freeing up that mental space allows you to focus on what matters — investing, planning for retirement or saving for your children’s college education, for example.

Story continues

Reducing clutter in your life alleviates your mental burden, effectively leaving you with more brain power for things like financial planning and proactive money management.

Make Only Wise Purchases

Minimalists often build wealth through smart and purposeful shopping habits. Being unencumbered by comparison culture or clutter allows you to make purchases more consciously. “Intentionality” in spending means you’re in control, with the power to choose when and what to buy.

“It’s kind of empowering to walk into a store, confidently pass the clothing section and go get exactly what you need,” Cruze said.

These kinds of conscious, directed shopping habits help make sure every purchase you make is justified and useful: “When there’s intention behind your spending, there’s no buyer’s remorse.”

Find Contentment in Minimalism

Contentment is a critical aspect of the minimalist strategy for wealth accumulation.

As Cruze put it, “The discipline of minimalism reminds you that you already have enough, and when you’re committed to being content and steering clear of comparison culture, your mind starts focusing on different things and better things, like giving to others, or maybe setting up a specific sinking fund for your future money goals.”

Embracing minimalism promotes contentment, which leads to lesser consumption and, gradually, a lifestyle of less is more.

Discovering Abundance Through Minimalism

Cruze says being strategic about incorporating minimalism can lead to contentment and, through that, you may find that your needs are less than you initially thought. The key takeaway from her insights is that living with less doesn’t mean missing out; instead, it’s about creating a life of abundance in a different, more rewarding sense.

Exploring the minimalist lifestyle can lead you to focus more on what truly matters instead of getting caught up in a cycle of constant wanting and dissatisfaction. It’s about making informed choices in decluttering, spending your mental energy wisely, making intentional purchases and embracing the journey toward contentment.

Embracing the minimalist approach to wealth building is all about choosing to take control of your money and designing a more simple, streamlined life.

As Cruze has shown through her experience, you can balance future planning with present contentment through strategic minimalist habits. It’s a journey of embracing simplicity, making intentional choices and giving yourself the freedom to focus on what truly matters.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 4 Ways To Build Wealth as a Minimalist