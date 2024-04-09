Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways To Save on Your Electric Bill

©Rachel Cruze

One of the common pieces of budget-saving advice you’ll receive is to “save energy.” With the price of electricity and utilities remaining consistently high across much of the country, this advice remains as timely and wise as ever.

But how exactly can you lower your energy bill in a meaningful way? You might fear that you’d have to revert back to the ways of churning butter and using candles to light the way. Fortunately, personal finance expert Rachel Cruze can put your mind at ease with a few easy adjustments that can help you save money without forfeiting your comfort.

Curtains

You might think that the right curtains offer privacy and add aesthetic beauty to your home. However, curtains can play a vital role in insulating your home and driving down heating costs. Cruze said that 30% of heating loss happens through windows. Investing in heating curtains, also known as thermal curtains, can conserve heat.

Cruze added that you can find these curtains at almost any major big box retailer, so bringing home a set today should be easy.

LED Light Bulbs

Cruze herself keeps LED light bulbs in her home, since she said that they use 75% less energy than regular bulbs and last 25% longer. Though you might not see massive savings immediately, Cruze said that you could end up saving thousands of dollars over the years.

If you’re worried about having a bland look with your lights, rest assured that LED light bulbs come with options that will please you, from warm to soft lights.

Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans might be seen as an aid in cooling your home, but with a simple hack, you can actually use them to warm things up. Cruze said that getting your fan to spin clockwise instead of counterclockwise can help you trap the heat as it rises and help move it down. Cruze suggested putting the fan on the lowest possible speed.

Draft Guard

A draft guard is exactly what it sounds like: a piece that goes under your door to keep the draft out. Cruze said that using a draft guard can reduce heat loss by 10% to 20% in the winter. Your options can be as minimal as a vinyl strip or something more ornate.

Smart Plug

A smart plug is a high-tech device that can help you enjoy lower utility bills. They make for home sweet smart home by adding automation to common devices like lamps or coffee machines. Smart plugs connect to a smart home ecosystem and even allow you to turn those devices on and off via an app.

