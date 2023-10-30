Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money

gsheldon / Getty Images

If you’re a Target enthusiast, then you know that the store is filled with everything from beauty supplies to patio furniture.

See: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Five Below

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

And even when you have the best of intentions of getting what you need and getting out, it doesn’t always go that way. Somehow, the colorful displays and wide selection of items can keep you wheeling your shopping cart from aisle to aisle for hours, buying things you don’t really need.

Here are five ways Target tricks you into spending more money, according to financial expert and host of “The Rachel Cruze Show,” Rachel Cruze.

The Dollar Section

Cruze says Target placed the dollar section right where shoppers walk in so it catches their eye, and because the items are so cheap, it’s easy to toss one, two or three items into your cart. The problem, she said, is that these items add up — especially if you do this regularly.

The Solution

Cruze said she likes to shop online and add items she wants to her cart without buying them. She said this makes her feel like she went shopping but she didn’t.

You can do the same sort of thing when you go to Target. You can add the items to your cart, do your regular shopping and then put the items from the dollar section back before you check out. This way, she says, you don’t spend the money on them, but you still get a physical high from adding them to your cart.

Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card

Brand Partnerships

Cruze said, “If you’re a fan of HGTV, this one might hurt a little bit.” She said that Target’s brand partnerships can be tempting, such as the Hearth & Hand line created by Joanna Gaines or a fancy piece of furniture from Studio McGee. But she said if she’s being realistic, she doesn’t need all that stuff.

The Solution

Cruze said if your budget allows and you specifically go into Target to buy items from its brand partnership lines, then that’s perfectly fine. However, if you just find yourself looking at the items when you came in to shop for something else, you should find your way out of those aisles and your budget will thank you.

Story continues

Putting Clothing Items at the Front of the Store

Cruze said when people make a Target run for things they need, like home supplies or toilet paper, they have the best of intentions. However, because the clothing is right at the front of the store, it can be distracting and you can find yourself leaving with four new outfits.

The Solution

Cruze said if you find yourself being sucked in by the clothing, tell yourself, “No,” and then keep moving so you can shop for what you came for. It’s easier said than done but necessary if you’re trying to stick to a budget.

Strategic Merching

Cruze said this is another way Targets gets you to spend more money by placing items around the store in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Cruze said, “Have you ever noticed the home section actually looks and feels like a home? Yes, it’s intentional.” She said when you see all the things placed together, you’re more likely to buy an entire collection as a whole package versus individual items.

The Solution

Cruze said the next time you start feeling all warm and cozy in a giant superstore that’s not your home, you need to realize that it’s probably a sneaky merchandising trap.

Selling Seasonal Items

Cruze pointed out that Target, like a lot of stores, sells seasonal items because they know people will buy them. For example, when the season changes from summer to fall, people start feeling optimistic and happy about the fall season and the upcoming holidays, which makes them less likely to say no to making a seasonal purchase, such as a fall-scented candle.

The Solution

Cruze said that before you go into Target when it’s selling seasonal stuff, you need to give yourself a pep talk. She said to tell yourself, “All this seasonal stuff is just stuff, and it will be gone in a few months.” She said it’s not necessary to buy holiday items every single holiday. Only buy those items if it’s in your budget and you’re already planning to buy it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways Target Tricks You Into Spending More Money