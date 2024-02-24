Rachel Cruze: 7 Easy Ways To Manage Money So You Can Grow Your Wealth

©iStock/Getty Images

Managing money efficiently is a skill that can help you achieve financial freedom and grow your wealth. Rachel Cruze offers advice on how to achieve these goals.

With the right steps, you can improve your finances. Here is Rachel Cruze’s advice for managing money well so you can start building wealth.

1. Establish a Budget

According to Cruze, one of the most important steps in managing your finances is establishing a budget. A budget is not merely a tracking tool; it’s a guide that allows you to dictate where your money should go before you spend it.

Start by listing your monthly income and expenses. This includes fixed expenses like rent or mortgage and variable expenses like groceries and entertainment. The goal is to make sure your expenses don’t exceed your income. Cruze advises giving every dollar a job, whether it’s covering bills, saving, or investing.

2. Use the Envelope System

Cruze recommends the envelope system, a tangible method to control spending in different categories. This involves allocating a set amount of cash for different spending categories into separate envelopes each month.

Once the cash in an envelope is gone, you refrain from spending in that category until the next refill. This method can help you manage discretionary spending and prevent overspending. It also fosters discipline and a deeper awareness of your spending habits.

3. Save for Emergencies

An emergency fund is essential for financial stability. Life is unpredictable, and without a safety net, unexpected expenses can derail your financial goals.

Cruze advises starting with a goal of $1,000 (the first of Dave Ramsey’s Baby Steps) and gradually building it to cover three to six months of living expenses. This fund should be easily accessible but separate from your regular checking account to avoid the temptation of dipping into it for non-emergencies.

4. Pay Off Debt

Debt can significantly hinder your ability to grow wealth. Cruze suggests the debt snowball method. This involves paying off debts from smallest to largest, regardless of interest rates, while making minimum payments on other debts.

The sense of accomplishment from paying off smaller debts motivates you to tackle larger ones. Eliminating debt frees up more of your income for savings and investments.

5. Invest Wisely

Investing is a critical step in growing your wealth. Cruze recommends starting with retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or IRA. Contributing to these accounts consistently, especially if your employer offers a match, can lead to significant growth over time due to compound interest.

Cruze also suggests diversifying your investments to minimize risk. Consult with a financial advisor to tailor your investment strategy to your goals and risk tolerance.

6. Live Below Your Means

It can be tempting to spend more once you start earning a higher income. However, Cruze warns against lifestyle creep.

Cruze says it’s important to live below your means. This doesn’t mean living a life of deprivation; rather, it’s about making intentional choices that align with your financial goals. When you live below your means, you prioritize your spending and cut back on unnecessary expenses. This strategy helps not only accumulate savings but also reduce financial stress.

7. Educate Yourself About Personal Finance

Cruze says it’s important to educate yourself about personal finance. Staying informed about new tools, strategies, and financial products can help you make better decisions. Whether through books, podcasts, or workshops, continuous learning will help you improve your financial management skills.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 7 Easy Ways To Manage Money So You Can Grow Your Wealth