Rachel Cruze: 8 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Amazon When You’re on a Tight Budget

Dave Ramsey’s daughter, Rachel Cruze has made a name for herself, authoring a #1 New York Times bestseller and co-hosting the second-largest talk radio show. She’s a financial expert and offers insight into how people can get out of debt and take control of their finances.

Last month, Cruze offered suggestions on 40 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts on a Budget. She provided a wide range of goods from a number of different retailers and suggestions about how to give free and low-cost presents to those you love.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, we narrowed her selection down to eight last-minute gifts from Amazon for a tight budget. Here are the items you should grab now to have under the tree before Christmas Eve.

Modern Minimalista Uno Deck

Price: $7.46

One of the least expensive gifts on Cruze’s list was the Modern Minimalista Uno Deck. The fun card game is now 32% off its list price of $10.99. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy free shipping on this item. The classic game would be good for people of all ages and would be a great present for a gift exchange.

Vintage-Inspired Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $15.99

One of the most unique gifts on her list was the Vintage-Inspired Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The funky find in pink is down an additional 6% right now from its original price of $16.99. It comes in a number of colors, but they are still going for the list price. Luckily, you can apply a coupon for 5% off no matter which color you choose.

Classic Coffee Syrup Trio

Price: $18.86

If you have a wannabe barista on your list, then Cruze’s recommendation of the Classic Coffee Syrup Trio is perfect. The gift set comes with three delectable sugar-free flavors: Salted Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla. With over 43k ratings on the site, you can believe it is a well-liked gift to get!

Pedicure Foot Spa

Price: $34.99

Can’t think of what to get your favorite female? Why not treat her with a Pedicure Foot Spa? The reasonably priced Conair Foot Spa Bath is the premier present for your mom, sister or hard-to-buy-for aunt. The foot spa comes in four different colors, is only 3.5 pounds and has a one-year limited warranty.

Crystal Growing Science Experiment

Price: $16.99

Whether you are shopping for your own kids or someone else’s, you will go down as an amazing gift giver when you show up with the Crystal Growing Science Experiment Cruze suggested. The kit is currently 23% off of its original price of $21.99. Conduct not just one, but seven crystal-growing experiments. Your budding scientist will be in heaven with this unique gift!

‘Kids Can Cook Anything!’ Cookbook

Price: $18.99 (hardcover)

Maybe your favorite niece or nephew wants to enhance their culinary skills. What better way to help them hone their craft than with a “Kids Can Cook Anything!” cookbook. The informative how-to book comes with a $3.80 coupon on Amazon.com. It is the 5th book in the best-selling series. The best part about giving this gift is the potential to be a taste-tester for all of the homemade goodness coming out of the kitchen.

My Family Cookbook

Price: $31.50

If you want to add some sentimental value to your present, you might want to consider My Family Cookbook. The culinary book is being offered for 10% off its list price of $35.00. The best part about the cookbook is that it is blank, allowing you or the receiver to write in family recipes.

Snack Box Care Package

Price: $30.10

If you have someone who lives out of state or maybe is away at college, you might want to consider the Snack Box Care Package Cruze recommended. The jam-packed gift box includes a range of savory and sweet snacks. It has everything your loved one needs to stay motivated during exams or to keep from having to restock the pantry for a week or so. With over 40 snacks in the package, you can’t beat the price.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 8 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Amazon When You’re on a Tight Budget