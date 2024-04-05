Rachel Cruze Shares Her 12 Cheapest Places To Travel in 2024

©iStock.com

Traveling may seem out of reach for many, as inflation and soaring rates have been putting a toll on savings — leaving little for extras.

Indeed, 90% of Americans planning to travel for spring break said that price and affordability are at the top of their minds, resulting in 77% of travelers saying they have not booked their trips yet, according to Hopper. And the numbers can be scary: As GOGO Charters reported, the average vacation cost for a single person in the U.S. in 2024 is $1,984 and $3,969 for a couple. If you’re traveling in a group of four, you can expect to pay upward of $7,936.

Yet, personal finance expert Rachel Cruze said in a blog post that there is still a slew of cheap places to travel in the U.S.

Here are her favorite ones.

St. Louis

Cruze said she’s ranking the city at the top of the list because it’s a drivable destination for many people in the South and Midwest.

“The best part is that the Gateway City (as they like to call it) has a lot of free things to do when you get there. Now that’s my kind of city!” she wrote.

Free attractions include the St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park and Purina Farms.

Washington, D.C.

According to Cruze, “If you book an inexpensive flight and an affordable Airbnb, this is one of the most budget-friendly places to go!”

Free attractions include The White House, Smithsonian museums and the Library of Congress.

Sleeping Bear Dunes, Michigan

Cruze said the dunes are great for families thanks to the scenic hikes, drives, campsites, and canoeing and kayaking trips.

Free attractions include fishing and Pierce Stocking scenic drive.

New Orleans

The Big Easy is always fun, but she recommended avoiding going during Mardi Gras, as hotels double or triple their rates.

Free attractions include The French Quarter, City Park and St. Louis Cathedral.

Phoenix

The city has a lot to offer, from desert landscapes to shopping and architecture. Free attractions include Papago Park, Camelback Mountain and Fountain Park.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

According to Cruze, the city makes the list as it has several affordable lodging options. Free attractions include Cape Henry Lighthouse and Virginia Legends Walk.

Seaside, Oregon

“Seaside is a charming, family-friendly town right on the water. It made my list of cheap places to travel because it has so many unique things to do at little or no cost,” according to Cruze.

Free attractions include the Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and the Tillamook Head Trail.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cruze calls this city “a gem” and said that hotel rates are some of the best of any major city.

Free attractions include Gathering Place and Woodward Park.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Raleigh, North Carolina

She said this is a no-brainer as it’s trendy and a great fit for families and couples. Free attractions include Pullen Park and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Pittsburgh

Cruze said the city has “undergone a transformation” and now boasts several world-class museums and parks.

Free attractions include Point State Park and the Frick Art Museum.

San Antonio

“Looking for a Texas-size adventure in the Lone Star State? San Antonio’s got it all, y’all,” said Cruze. Free attractions include The Alamo and River Walk.

