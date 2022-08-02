Rachel Fern Promoted to Operations Manager of AFG Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG) Canada announced today that Ms. Rachel Fern has been promoted to Operations Manager. In her new role, Rachel will liaise with all departments in both Canada and the AFG head office in Houston, TX. She will be responsible for identifying trends, opportunities, and monitoring changes in business activity. Rachel will lead the company's efforts to ensure scheduled programs and initiatives are implemented in a timely and efficient manner, all the while encouraging a positive environment and culture for AFG team members.

"In the four years Rachel has been with our administrative group she has become a valued member of the AFG Canada team. Rachel has been the key liaison in AFG Canada's integration with Inovatec and she has also taken the lead in aligning the goals of AFG Canada for a successful partnership with CUDF (Credit Union Dealer Finance). We are pleased she has agreed to take on this expanded role," said Mark Caschera, Vice President for AFG Canada.

Rachel Fern joined AFG Canada over four years ago after relocating to Vancouver from Arizona. Rachel holds a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Agribusiness from Arizona State University. This promotion further reinforces AFG's mission to expand its program in Canada to meet the rising consumer demand for residual based financing, otherwise known as leasing. We look forward to Rachel's contributions to the success of AFG Canada and its customers.

About AFG Canada



SOURCE AFG Canada